CES 2017 French Tech: Terraillon reveals connected health sleep device, and celebrates more than 100 years of innovation

Meet the team at CES in Las Vegas; TECH West - Sands Expo, Booth #44 147

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - For over one hundred years, Terraillon, French reference in personal scales and European leader in the wellness market, has created innovative and avant-garde high-performance products. Terraillon empowers consumers with measurement, analysis and interpretation of customizes data for personalized advice. By developing this specialized technology, Terraillon has earned a strategic place in the connected wellness sector.

A French brand known for design and savoir-faire

Terraillon creates products with the rare combination of elegance and contemporary style French brands are renowned for. Its talented Paris-based design and R&D teams to prioritize innovation with unique and reliable connected wellness devices that enhance the user experience.

Terraillon carefully chooses partners to accompany them on their product development journey. Their decade long collaboration with the Irish-based Design Partners sets them apart from their competitors, with Pop and R-Series scales, NutriSmart and the connected Homni lamp. And Terraillon has won a number of awards including Janus of Industry, Red Dot Design Award and the Good Design Award.

Terraillon's savoir faire has carried over the decades with several milestone pieces. The New York Museum of Modern Art includes a famous Terraillon BA 2000 scale, with millions of these scales sold since their launch in the 1970s. Terraillon's Macaron kitchen scales, which surf on the biscuit trend, come in several gourmet colors and shapes and have sold over 3 million worldwide. And their 2017 launch of R-Link will be the world's finest connected bathroom scale at less than half an inch thick!

Digitalization, Terraillon's new paradigm

In line with their dedication to innovation, Terraillon explores and analyses customer habits with regards to product and user experience. The brand has a global approach and has been integrating mobile communication such as internet, smart phone apps, social networks and big data since they launched their first connected products four years ago.

With over one hundred years of expertise, Terraillon is now dedicated to self-measurement and "Quantified Self", a trend that intersects health and wellness services. Combining its digital technology with the brands natural proximity to their customers, Terraillon is a strategic player in connected wellness. Terraillon understands the value not only in accessing and sharing data, but accompanying their users to understand this data.

Terraillon offers a complete ecosystem including connected products and the Wellness Coach app. Thanks to this app, users can centralize and analyze their data, and also access a certified nutrition coach by phone. The nutrition program offers advice and access to a dietician for a three months period, for excellent follow-up. The future of connected devices will be this added value which reassures users and encourages them to be more active, manage their weight, measure their blood pressure, and sleep better.

CES is the opportunity for the brand to showcase this expertise as well as their connected products with the most innovative technology. Sleep and nutrition will be honored with two innovative products : the smart sleep lamp Homni and the NutriSmart kitchen scale.

Homni, the smart sleep solution, completes the Terraillon connected wellness ecosystem. This connected lamp helps the user fall asleep gently and wake up refreshed with adjusted light and ambient sound. Thanks to four sensors Homni analyzes the sleep environment (temperature, brightness, humidity and noise) and, via the Terraillon mobile app, helps users understand disruptions to improve sleep quality. Additional sensors will also be available to analyze sleep cycles and follow cardiac and respiratory rhythms.





