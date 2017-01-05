CES 2017: Fujifilm Releases XP120, Graphite X-Pro2 and Silver X-T2, More Info: B&H

Photography News: This CES, Fujifilm makes a couple of small but likely appreciated additions to its ever-growing camera lineup, in the form of the tough FinePix XP120 point-and-shoot, the X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition, and X-Pro2 Graphite Edition

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - B&H is pleased to share the announcement of the Fujifilm FinePix XP120, an even more ruggedized tough camera, as well as the X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition and X-Pro2 Graphite Edition. The XP120 is the most upgraded camera released today, with waterproofing now rated to 65', and a Cinemagraph mode. The two new mirrorless offerings, on the other hand, share the same specs as their predecessors, but feature shiny new finishes that many shooters will enjoy.

Fujifilm FinePix XP120 Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1308951-REG/fujifilm_finepix_xp120_digital_camera.html

Starting off with the XP120, we will find a more durable camera with waterproofing to 65', shock-proofing from 5.7' falls, freeze-proofing to 14°F, and dustproofing. It features the same 16.4MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and Fujinon 5x optical zoom lens equivalent to 28-140mm as its predecessor, but adds a new Cinemagraph mode to the existing list of shooting functions. Cinemagraphs blend still images with select moving elements that provide a more dynamic viewing experience. Additionally, the camera offers Full HD 1080p video at 60 fps, burst shooting at 10 fps, a 3.0" 920k-dot rear LCD with anti-reflective coating, and more.

The X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition has a standard metallic gray appearance, while the X-Pro2 Graphite Edition features a darker tone. Both of these finishes feature a multi-layer coating that is triple-baked for elegance. This coating includes a matte black undercoat, a Thin-film Multilayer Coating Technology to apply the graphite coloration, and a clear varnish for glossiness and protection. The X-T2 comes with a premium leather strap, aluminum hot-shoe cover, and a matching EF-X8 flash, while the X-Pro2 bundles-in a matching XF 23mm f/2 R WR lens and LH-XF35-2 Lens Hood.

