CES 2017: i-BLADES Offers Sneak Peek of World's First "On-the-Go" Smartphone Power Fanny Pack

New fanny pack developed in collaboration with international designer Nik Thakkar, charges your Smartphone -- either wired or wirelessly

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 6, 2017) - Consumer Electronics Show -- i-BLADES, Inc., creator of the world's first modular "Smartcase," today showed a sneak peek of the company's new Smartpack, the first Smartphone power fanny pack. Developed in collaboration with renowned international creative and designer Nik Thakkar, the i-BLADES Smartpack merges fashion and technology. More than just a chic fanny pack, it also serves as an extension of your phone, allowing you to charge your Apple or Samsung devices while "on-the-go" either wired for maximum power transfer or wirelessly for convenience.

"In a time when being able to function as a standalone being, fusing technology into fashion is more important than ever, I wanted to create an adjunct to the human form that is indispensable," said Nik Thakkar, London-based multi-platform creative and artist. "The new Smartpack is a lightweight and covert piece with a utilitarian aesthetic that is not only discreet, but powerful, functional and progressive."

The Smartpack is perfectly designed for the "on-the-go" lifestyle, giving you the freedom to be out and about longer to stay connected with people, places and things. It's ideal for commuters, travelers, festival goers, backpackers, explorers, runners, skateboarders, journalists, and photographers and filmmakers to name just a few.

The fanny pack is capable of 4X battery charge at an exceptionally fast charge rate. Made with sustainably sourced high-quality leather and gunmetal zip detail, the fanny pack is not only lightweight but ensures that all electronics stay dry. It measures 150 x 75 x 10mm and will launch in black with options for additional color-ways in the future.

"The decision to create Smartpack came from my frustrations in finding a carry bag of some kind so that I could take my phone with me when engaged in outdoor activities. And I wanted a pack that went beyond just carrying things and one that was stylish," said Jorge Fernandes, CEO of i-BLADES. "With the help of Nik and our great i-BLADES team we finally developed the Smartpack."

Smartpack is coming soon

A fully functional prototype of the Smartpack will be available in March with production scheduled for this summer.

About i-BLADES

A Silicon Valley start-up, i-BLADES designs and markets modular add-on technology for the global smartphone market. CEO and founder Jorge Fernandes was one of the lead people in inventing the technology behind Apple Pay. i-BLADES created the world's first "Smartcase," a next-generation mobile phone case with smart technology inside. It's a modular expansion platform that lets users add functionality to smartphones -- more battery life, more storage, or solutions around air quality, VR headset, wellness, entertainment, etc. With the i-BLADES Developer Program, companies can use the Smart Platform to create new function-specific Blades for every market imaginable. The company is a 2017 CES Innovation Awards Honoree. www.i-blades.com.