CES 2017: New Canon Vixia Camcorders for the New Year; More Info at B&H Photo

Video News: If your New Year's resolutions include capturing better videos of the kids, documenting your travels or work functions, or live streaming your favorite events, Canon can help with the latest versions of its VIXIA line

NEW YORK, NY --(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of Canon's latest additions to its VIXIA camcorder line. The new HF R82, HF R80, and the HF R800B / HF R800W build upon the established Canon VIXIA HF R72, the HF R70, and the HF R700 ( black / white) models. Extended recording times, improved backlight correction in Highlight Priority Mode with true-to-life colors, and additional fast-motion recording options have been added to the VIXIA's palette of creative choices. Canon offers the latest VIXIAs as complements to their current models, not as replacements. Like their predecessors, the R82/80/800 models feature a powerful 57x zoom, Optical Image Stabilization, smartphone remote control, and WiFi/live streaming connectivity.

Canon VIXIA HF R82 Camcorder

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1308394-REG/canon_1958c002_vixia_hf_r82_camcorder.html

Record up to 1920 x 1080/60p Video

Canon 3.28MP Full HD CMOS Sensor

DIGIC DV 4 Image Processor

Internal 32GB Flash Memory

57x Advanced Zoom & SuperRange O.I.S.

Slow and Fast Motion Recording

Capacitive 3" LCD Touch Panel Display

Highlight Priority Mode

Backlight Compensation

Live Streaming to iOS & Android Devices

All of the new models feature a Highlight Priority mode with improved backlight correction and additional fast-speed recording options. For staying connected to family and friends, the HF R82 and HF R80 feature built-in Wi-Fi and NFC capabilities, a Live Streaming mode, and file down-conversion. The HF R82 and HF R80 also offer remote camera control using the Camera Connect app (free download available) and a compatible smartphone.

Canon VIXIA HF R80 Camcorder

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1308393-REG/canon_1959c001_vixia_hf_r80_camcorder.html

Record up to 1920 x 1080/60p Video

Canon 3.28MP Full HD CMOS Sensor

DIGIC DV 4 Image Processor

Internal 16GB Flash Memory

57x Advanced Zoom & SuperRange O.I.S.

Slow and Fast Motion Recording

Capacitive 3" LCD Touch Panel Display

Highlight Priority Mode

Backlight Compensation

Live Streaming to iOS & Android Devices

The VIXIA HF R82 leads the new pack with up to 12 hours of built-in recording time -- six more than the HF R72's six hours. Pop in a 64GB SD card for a total recording time of up to 36 hours. If your budget falls short of the HF R82, or you simply don't require its maximum recording capabilities, the VIXIA HF R80 offers the same versatile options with six hours of internal recording memory at a lower price. The VIXIA HF R800 (Black) and the VIXIA HF R800 (White) record to SD cards only.

Canon VIXIA HF R800 Camcorder

Black:https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1308395-REG/canon_1960c002_vixia_hf_r800_camcorder.html

White: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1308396-REG/canon_1960c003_vixia_hf_r800_camcorder.html

Record up to 1920 x 1080/60p Video

Canon 3.28MP Full HD CMOS Sensor

DIGIC DV 4 Image Processor

57x Advanced Zoom & SuperRange O.I.S.

Capacitive 3" LCD Touch Panel Display

SD/SDHC/SDXC Memory Card Slot

Highlight Priority Mode

Fast & Slow Motion Recording

Shooting outdoors or in a brightly lit interior? The latest VIXIA camcorders' Highlight Priority mode helps to preserve details in backlit situations, yielding images that more closely mimic what you're seeing by eye. The resulting videos are designed for compatibility with bright LCD HDTVs.

Each of the latest VIXIA line is constructed with a variable-speed 57x Advanced Zoom lens (32.5-1853mm equivalent), a 3.28 MP CMOS sensor, a DIGIC DV 4 image processor, and five-axis Optical Image Stabilization. Together, these features help you produce sharp, steady, video with natural color at up to 1080p/60 frame rates. New 300x and 600x speed settings have been added to the original fast-motion recording function for a total of eight options. Choose your settings and view the action on the VIXIA camera's 3.0" capacitive touchscreen LCD panel.

Just like the HF R72 and HF R70 before them, the HF R82 and HF R80 offer Internet live-streaming and camera control when used with the Camera Connect app. Their built-in downconversion function enables you to reduce the size of video files to more easily share them with family and friends.

Whether you opt for the longer-recording HF R82, the similar HF R80, or the more basic HF R800 models, the new family of Canon VIXIA camcorders has your video recording needs covered. These models have just the right features needed for you to produce professional-looking images at your next event.

