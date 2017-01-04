CES 2017: Panasonic Reveals GH5 Specs, Five Lenses, GX850 & FZ80; More Info at B&H

Panasonic has come to CES with numerous major announcements, including full specifications and information on the much-anticipated GH5, five new Micro Four Thirds zoom lenses, a compact GX850 MFT mirrorless, and a super-zoom FZ80 point-and-shoot

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - B&H is pleased to share Panasonic's official announcement of the DC-GH5 Micro Four Thirds Mirrorless Camera along with the DC-GX850 Micro Four Thirds Mirrorless Camera, and the DC-FZ80 Digital Camera. Also, not content with just cameras, Panasonic has also seemingly redone its pro zoom lineup with the release of the Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm f/2.8-4 ASPH POWER O.I.S., Lumix G X Vario 12-35mm f/2.8 II ASPH. POWER O.I.S., Lumix G X Vario 35-100mm f/2.8 II POWER O.I.S., Lumix G Vario 45-200mm f/4-5.6 II POWER O.I.S., and Lumix G Vario 100-300mm f/4-5.6 II POWER O.I.S.

The new flagship GH5 rightfully takes its place at the top of Panasonic's Micro Four Thirds camera lineup, where it boasts numerous upgrades, including 4K video at 60p, 10-bit 4:2:2 output at all settings and internal recording with 4K video at 30/24p, 12 fps continuous shooting, 4K and 6K PHOTO modes, 5-axis in-body stabilization, and more. It also features a 20.3MP Digital Live MOS sensor without a low-pass filter and a new Venus Engine that is much faster than previous iterations. Other video improvements include the implementation of a full-size HDMI port, Full HD at up to 180 fps, multiple picture profiles, and the ability to accept an optional V-Log L upgrade. A 4K anamorphic mode is also available and a dedicated video interface includes waveforms and vectorscope displays. Users will have the ability to monitor and record audio via 3.5mm input and output jacks, while a DMW-XLR1 XLR Microphone Adapter will add physical audio control and two XLR inputs via the camera's hot shoe.

Panasonic GH5 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera

20.3MP Digital Live MOS Sensor

Venus Engine Image Processor

UHD 4K 60p Video with No Crop

Internal 4:2:2 10-Bit 4K Video at 24/30p

5-Axis Sensor Stabilization; Dual I.S. 2

0.76x 3.68m-Dot OLED Viewfinder

3.2" 1.62m-Dot Free-Angle Touchscreen

Advanced DFD AF System; 6K & 4K PHOTO

ISO 25600 and 12 fps Continuous Shooting

Dual UHS-II SD Slots; Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

Stills shooters will also get a boost with numerous upgrades, including 6K PHOTO that records 18MP video using HEVC compression at 30 fps for ensuring you capture the decisive moment. An Advanced DFD AF system is faster, with a lock-on speed of just 0.05 seconds and 225 areas for added precision, especially when using the 12 fps continuous shooting modes. Physical changes to the camera include in-body stabilization, which can be combined with select lenses for Dual I.S. 2 for up to 5 stops of compensation. Also, the camera sports two UHS-II-compatible SD card slots and, in addition to standard weatherproofing, it is now freeze-proof to 14°F. The rear 3.2" free-angle touchscreen offers 1.62m-dot resolution, while the OLED EVF now shows larger 0.76x magnification and resolution of 3.68m dots. Users can pick up an optional DMW-BGGH5 Battery Grip for extended battery life and a USB 3.1 port offers speedy image transfers. Finally, connectivity has been improved with 5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy.

Panasonic's DC-GX850 takes small camera designs up a notch with a super-compact design that rivals that of some of the most pocketable point-and-shoots. The major advantage of the GX850 over point-and-shoots is the ability to work with any Micro Four Thirds lens, such as the retractable 12-32mm lens included with the camera, depending on your current shooting needs. Also, the 16MP Live MOS sensor is capable of quite a lot, including UHD 4K video, 4K PHOTO modes, sensitivities up to ISO 25600, and 10 fps shooting. This model even offers a 180° tilting 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen for intuitive control and easier selfies, and a 49-point Depth-From-Defocus AF system for fast, accurate focusing. Benefitting those who want to use this as an everyday option, it features built-in Wi-Fi for connecting to a mobile device, a built-in flash, 22 creative filters, and multiple auto shutter modes. The GX850 is available in black or silver.

Panasonic Lumix DC-GX850 Micro Four Thirds Mirrorless Camera with 12-32mm Lens

16MP Live MOS Sensor

Micro Four Thirds System

3.0" 1.04m-Dot 180° Tilt Touchscreen

UHD 4K Video Recording at 30/24 fps

49-Point DFD AF System, 4K Photo Modes

ISO 25600 and 10 fps Shooting with AF-S

Built-In Wi-Fi Connectivity

Built-In Flash; microSD Card Slot

22 Creative Filters; Auto Shutter Modes

Lumix G Vario 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens

The latest entry into Panasonic's growing series of long-zoom point-and-shoots is the Lumix DC-FZ80, with an impressive 60x 20-1200mm equivalent lens with POWER O.I.S. The camera sports an 18.1MP High-Sensitivity MOS sensor, allowing photographers to enjoy sensitivities up to ISO 6400 and continuous shooting at 10 fps while videographers can record UHD 4K/30p video at bitrates up to 100 Mbps. Other features have found their way into this model, including 4K PHOTO and Post Focus modes. Not to forget about the camera's design, we need to mention the inclusion of a 1.166m-dot electronic viewfinder along with a 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen for natural and intuitive controls. Finally, the FZ80 does offer built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.

The only completely new lens to be released today is the Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm f/2.8-4 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. Aiming to be the go-to option for shooters looking for a one-lens setup, this high-quality optic offers a versatile 24-120mm equivalent zoom range and a Leica design. Also, it has a fast maximum aperture range of f/2.8-4 and utilizes four aspherical elements, two ED elements, and a Nano Surface Coating to minimize aberrations and maximize image quality. For the updates, we have the "pro" Lumix G X Vario 12-35mm f/2.8 II ASPH. POWER O.I.S. and Lumix G X Vario 35-100mm f/2.8 II POWER O.I.S. zoom lenses, which offer equivalent zoom ranges of 24-70mm and 70-200mm, respectively. These are must-haves for many shooters due to their extremely useful focal-length ranges and constant f/2.8 apertures. Both X Series lenses feature Nano Surface Coatings to minimize flare and reflections, as well as an assortment of specialized elements to combat aberrations.

Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm f/2.8-4 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. Lens

Micro Four Thirds System

24-120mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

Four Aspherical Elements

Two Extra-Low Dispersion Elements

Linear Autofocus Motor

POWER Optical Image Stabilization

Splash, Dust, and Freezeproof Design

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 12-35mm f/2.8 II ASPH. POWER O.I.S. Lens

Micro Four Thirds System

24-70mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

Four Aspherical Elements

One UED Element and One UHR Element

Nano Surface Coating

POWER Optical Image Stabilization

Splash, Dust, and Freezeproof Design

Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm

Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 35-100mm f/2.8 II POWER O.I.S. Lens

Micro Four Thirds System

70-200mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

Two Extra-Low Dispersion Elements

One Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion Element

Nano Surface Coating

Linear Autofocus Motor

POWER Optical Image Stabilization

Splash, Dust, and Freezeproof Design

Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm

Along with these more modest zooms, we have some super telephoto options with the Lumix G Vario 45-200mm f/4-5.6 II POWER O.I.S. and Lumix G Vario 100-300mm f/4-5.6 II POWER O.I.S. Featuring equivalent focal lengths of 90-400mm and 200-600mm, these lenses will help users capture distant subjects. Also, relatively fast f/4-5.6 apertures will permit working in a variety of different shooting conditions. Both lenses utilize ED elements in their designs to minimize aberrations. Shared features between all the lenses include a linear AF motor provides fast, accurate focusing for stills and video, a POWER O.I.S. system that is compatible with the latest Dual I.S. 2 for even greater stabilization with compatible cameras, and splash-, dust-, and freeze-proof construction for working confidently in inclement weather.

Panasonic Lumix G Vario 45-200mm f/4-5.6 II POWER O.I.S. Lens

Micro Four Thirds System

90-400mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/22

Three Extra-Low Dispersion Elements

Linear Autofocus Motor

POWER Optical Image Stabilization

Splash and Dustproof Design

