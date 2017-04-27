Ceylon Graphite Commences Drilling

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Ceylon Graphite Corp. ("Ceylon") (TSX VENTURE:CYL)(OTC PINK:CYLYF)(FRANKFURT:CCY) announces that it has commenced drilling at its K1 site, which is a past producing graphite mine. Drilling at K1 will initially focus on the area identified during VLF mapping around the old mine site. The K1 site is currently the highest priority grid that has been identified by the local geological team.

Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The intent is to initially drill in the vicinity of the old shaft and then the remainder of the grid up to depths of at least 300 meters to be able to ascertain the exact location of the highest quality graphite vein. This will be done by taking soil samples at different depths and then sending these samples to various laboratories to test for the quality of the graphite."

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite Corp is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:CYL), that is in the business of exploring for and development of graphite mines in Sri Lanka. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the company exploration rights in a land package of over 100km². These exploration grids cover all relevant areas that had historical graphite production during the early twentieth century representing the majority of the known graphite occurrence in Sri Lanka. Ceylon's graphite is the purest in the world, and currently accounts for less than 1% of the world graphite production.

