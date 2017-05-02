Ceylon Graphite Receives Grab Sample Assay of 86.63% Carbon

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Ceylon Graphite Corp. ("Ceylon") (TSX VENTURE:CYL)(OTC PINK:CYLYF)(FRANKFURT:CCY) announces that Sarcon Development (PVT) Ltd ("Sarcon"), its wholly owned subsidiary, has conducted a "pre drilling" grab sample of historic dump material (graphite and quartzite) including substantial rock fragments of graphite from its K1 site in Karasnagala. The K1 site was selected for its historic crystalline graphite production as it contains a number of abandoned mine shafts and adits, and is inundated with dump material.

A sample of 1.1kg of graphite material that has been subjected to weathering for over 50 years was collected, washed and bagged. The bagged samples were sent to the laboratories of SGS Lanka (PVT) Ltd - a member of the SGS Group SA. Sarcon has received the following test results.

SGS SAMPLE REFERENCE NO: CG17-007665.001 UTM: 133052/211516 Tests Protocol Results% (w/w) Moisture Content (On air basis) IS 14852 : 2000 0.097 Ash (On dry basis) IS 14852 : 2000 10.630 Volatile Matter (as dry basis) IS 14852 : 2000 2.250 Fixed Carbon ( On air dry basis) IS 14852 : 2000 86.630 Sulphur (as S) IS 14852 : 2000 0.490 Bulk Density IS 7190 : 1974 1556.000 Silica (as SiO2) ASTM C : 114 - 2015 58.380 Aluminum (as Al203) ASTM D : 6349 - 2013 4.710 Iron (as Fe2O3 ASTM D : 6349 - 2013 31.550 Calcium (as CaO) ASTM D : 6349 - 2013 0.990 Magnesium (as MgO) ASTM D : 6349 - 2013 0.390 Manganese (as Mn) ASTM D : 6349 - 2013 0.080 Sodium (as Na2O) ASTM D : 6349 - 2013 0.340 Potassium (as K2O) ASTM D : 6349 - 2013 0.410 Titanium (as TiO2) ASTM D : 6349 - 2013 0.090 Phosphorous (as P2O5) ASTM D : 6349 - 2013 0.940

The company will be sending the next round of surface samples and split drill core in for a series of analysis including upgrading / concentration and crystallinity tests to determine its suitability for battery grade material.

Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Having 86% Fixed Carbon is a fabulous result from weathered surface dump material. These results have validated our hypothesis that the K1 site has high purity graphite. The ongoing drill program is designed to explore for subsurface extensions of graphite vein mineralization exposed at surface. Drilling will produce non weathered graphite that is likely to be higher quality graphite than weathered graphite from surface."

Qualified Person

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite Corp is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:CYL), that is in the business of exploring for and development of graphite mines in Sri Lanka. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the company exploration rights in a land package of over 100km². These exploration grids cover all relevant areas that had historical graphite production during the early twentieth century representing the majority of the known graphite occurrence in Sri Lanka. Ceylon's graphite is the purest in the world, and currently accounts for less than 1% of the world graphite production.

