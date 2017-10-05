CFN Media Exclusive Interview with Cannabis Wheaton President Hugo Alves: Diverse Exposure to Canadian Cannabis Cultivation

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an exclusive interview with Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) President Hugo Alves. In this interview, Mr. Alves discusses his personal background in the Canadian cannabis industry, what attracted him to the opportunity with Cannabis Wheaton, recent corporate developments, and the lay of the land as adult use legalization approaches in Canada.

Cultivating a Pipeline

Cannabis Wheaton has already made tremendous progress building up a portfolio of cannabis streaming partners. According to its investor presentation, the company has 15 streaming partners across six provinces with 1.4 million effective square feet of cultivation coming online by 2019. In addition, Cannabis Wheaton has entered into strategic relationships with cannabis clinic partners that collectively have over 30,000 patients registered under the ACMPR and operate approximately 40 clinics that provide distribution channels for its product.

The company helps these partners fund facility construction, expansion, and innovations in exchange for minor equity interests and portions of the cultivation production. In addition, these partners can access its relationships and branding expertise to develop brands that resonate with consumers and access new distribution channels for their product. Cannabis Wheaton benefits with the upside of multiple facilities without the risk of brick-and-mortar.

In addition to its streaming partnerships, the company recently launched a licensing program that's designed to help start-ups in the space. This programs aims to identify three or four exceptional cannabis entrepreneurs and serve as a quarterback to help them navigate regulatory hurdles and secure a license. In exchange, Cannabis Wheaton receives an equity interest and effectively conducts pre-diligence on their next cohort of streaming partners.

Expanding Distribution

Canada appears set to legalize recreational marijuana in the middle of next year, but the federal government left it up to individual provinces to decide how it's done. In early September, Canada's largest province announced somewhat unexpected plans for up to 150 government run shops to sell recreational marijuana, which will be overseen by Ontario's Liquor Control Board that already runs its 660 liquor stores.

Cannabis Wheaton believes that this move underscores the importance of medical cannabis distribution in the Canadian marketplace. The company plans to strategically focus on medical -- in addition to recreational -- marijuana to maintain the producer-patient relationship. This will help Cannabis Wheaton capture a greater portion of the retail margin on medical cannabis than available through government-run distribution centers where the government owned distribution center will have an enormous influence on the price of recreational marijuana over time and keep a lot of the retail margin for itself.

The company recently announced a valuable new distribution channel that provides access to leading independent pharmacies throughout the country. Under the exclusive 10-year agreement, the company aims to sell product through a national chain of independent pharmacies that could open the door to significant opportunities. The pharmacy chain also has close ties to other independent pharmacy chains through group purchasing agreements.

Please follow the link to watch the interview and read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/exclusive-interview-cannabis-wheaton-president-hugo-alves-one-stock-diverse-exposure-canadian-cannabis-cultivation/

