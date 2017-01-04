CFN Media Exclusive Interview with Jeffrey Friedland, Advisory Board Member for OWC Pharmaceutical Research

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an exclusive interview with Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of Intiva Inc. and member of the Advisory Board for OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. ( OTCQB : OWCP).

Mr. Friedland, author of the book Marijuana: The World's Most Understood Plant, discusses the legal cannabis industry in general, the reasons why his company decided to invest in OWC Pharmaceutical Research, and the outlook for both OWC and the pharmaceutical side of the emerging industry moving forward.

Please follow the link to view the interview: http://www.cannabisfn.com/cfnvideo/?id=Q8qC1EFo

About OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, One Word Cannabis Ltd., (collectively "OWC" or the "Company") conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines. OWC is also developing unique delivery systems for the effective delivery and dosage of medical cannabis. All OWC research is conducted at leading Israeli hospitals and scientific institutions, and led by internationally renowned investigators.

The Company's Research Division is focused on pursuing clinical trials evaluating the effectiveness of cannabinoids for the treatment of various medical conditions, while its Consulting Division is dedicated to helping governments and companies navigate complex international cannabis regulatory frameworks. For more information, visit: http://www.owcpharma.com/

