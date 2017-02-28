CFN Media Exclusive Interview with OWCP CSO Dr. Yehuda Baruch

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article and exclusive interview with Dr. Yehuda Baruch, Chief Science Officer for OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. ( OTCQB : OWCP). The interview focuses on Dr. Baruch's impressive background in cannabis research, the company's clinical trial program, and the general possibilities for cannabis as a medicine.

OWC Pharmaceuticals owns 100% of One World Cannabis Ltd., which was formed to apply pharmaceutical research protocols and disciplines to the global medical cannabis space. Dr. Yehuda Baruch spearheads the company's research efforts after serving as the head of the Israeli Ministry of Health's Medical Cannabis Program over 10 years, overseeing clinical trials, regulatory compliance, and other industry-wide issues.

OWC Pharmaceuticals is focused on the development of two delivery systems: A proprietary, cannabinoid-enriched sublingual tablet and a proprietary topical compound. Between these, the company plans to address several multi-billion dollar end markets including serious medical conditions like multiple myeloma, post-traumatic stress disorder, fibromyalgia, and psoriasis, along with hundreds of additional addressable indications down the road.

Orally disintegrating tablets

OWC Pharmaceuticals announced the development of a proprietary, cannabinoid-enriched sublingual tablet for the administration of medical cannabis in October of 2016. The tablet was developed to increase the bioavailability of cannabinoids and provide an optimal administration method for consistent dosing. The company plans to develop the tablet to treat conditions like multiple myeloma, post-traumatic stress disorder, and fibromyalgia.

Prior to launching the tablet, the company completed in-vitro testing of a cannabinoid-based formulation for multiple myeloma in March of 2016. Management plans to proceed with pre-clinical trials approved by the Institutional Review Board (IRB) to duplicate those results in mice before proceeding with human trials. The in-vitro testing, however, showed 100% malignant cell death in 60% of infected mice cells -- promising results.

Topical Formulation

OWC Pharmaceuticals formulated a topical cannabinoid-based cream for the treatment of psoriasis in partnership with one of Israel's largest cosmetic manufacturers -- Emilia Cosmetics Ltd. -- in March of 2016. Soon after, the company completed the Institutional Review Board (IRB) protocol for a Phase I equivalent, double-blind, randomized and placebo-controlled study and secured $300,000 in funding from U.S.-based Medmar LLC.

The company began the trial in conjunction with a major Israel-based medical center in December of 2016 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the topical cream. Management is hopeful that the psoriasis cream will be launched in the U.S. and European markets during the second quarter of this year depending on state-to-state regulatory approvals.

About OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, One Word Cannabis Ltd., (collectively "OWC" or the "Company") conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines. OWC is also developing unique delivery systems for the effective delivery and dosage of medical cannabis. All OWC research is conducted at leading Israeli hospitals and scientific institutions, and led by internationally renowned investigators.

The Company's Research Division is focused on pursuing clinical trials evaluating the effectiveness of cannabinoids for the treatment of various medical conditions, while its Consulting Division is dedicated to helping governments and companies navigate complex international cannabis regulatory frameworks. For more information, visit: http://www.owcpharma.com/

