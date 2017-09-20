CFN Media Exclusive Interview with United Cannabis: Developing Anti-Inflammatory Pharmaceuticals

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an exclusive interview with United Cannabis Corp.'s ( OTCQB : CNAB) Chief Science Officer Dr. Brent Reynolds, PhD. In the interview, Dr. Reynolds discusses the importance of clinical development and how the company's recent acquisition of Prana Therapeutics plays into its overall strategy.

The medical cannabis industry is projected to reach $55.8 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research, but that figure pales in comparison to the wider pharmaceutical market that's worth more than $1 trillion per year. Despite the availability of medical marijuana at dispensaries, many people would rather see their primary care physician for treatments that have undergone extensive clinical trials to prove their safety and efficacy.

Prana Therapeutics Story

Prana Therapeutics' Epidiferphane -- or EDP -- is a polymolecular botanical compound consisting of three botanical extracts with documented synergistic action. In pre-clinical trials, EDP has shown efficacy and preventing and treating several disease indications, including anemia, neutropenia, neuropathy, "chemo fog", arthritis, and brain tumors. The company is currently establishing clinical trials at several sites to evaluate EDP across several indications.

The company's primary focus is on using EDP in combination with a low-carb diet to mitigate the effects of chemotherapy and improve outcomes in cancer patients. In particular, the therapy has been shown to reduce four major negative side effects of chemotherapy.

EDP works by decreasing inflammation, which is a common symptom across many different diseases. In combination with a low-carb diet and/or nutritional ketosis, the therapy has been shown to reduce levels of cytokines that contribute to inflammatory diseases, and in a small cohort of patients, has been reported to reduce pain, morning stiffness, and improve overall sleep, in patients with pain and/or arthritis.

United Cannabis Acquisition

United Cannabis has taken a unique approach to the cannabis industry. Rather than simply selling over-the-counter products, the company's long-term goal is to develop its Prana products into a line of approved pharmaceutical drugs that physicians can prescribe to their patients. The company signed a letter of intent with the Caribbean Institute of Medical Research -- a full-service global CRO -- to move closer to achieving these goals.

United Cannabis announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Prana Therapeutics on July 20, 2017. Under the terms of the agreement, Prana will continue to operate independently but Dr. Brent Reynolds has already contributed his expertise in helping the company reach its goals.

The company recently announced that it was issued US Patent #9730911 granting it exclusive rights to its proprietary formulations based on compounds extracted from the cannabis plant. According to CEO Earnest Blackmon, the patent represents one of the cornerstones of its business plan that ultimately targets an FDA approval. The patent protects the use of suspending both phytocannabinoids and cannabinoids across many delivery mechanisms.

Dr. Brent Reynolds could also be instrumental in helping the company define its pathway through clinical trials. In addition, EDP could also be combined with Prana Bio products to develop complementary therapies since both have different mechanisms of action that accomplish the same goals of reducing inflammation.

Looking Ahead

In addition to its clinical approach to cannabis, United Cannabis Corp.'s majority acquisition of Prana Therapeutics opens the door to non-cannabis pharmaceuticals and could assist in pushing its own products through pre-clinical and clinical trials.

