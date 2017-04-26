CFN Media Exclusive Video: See How a Grower Produces Consistent Top Quality MMJ

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media", CannabisFN"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, today announced the release of a three-part video series focused on the work of Ryan Aubin, founder of Central Maine Flower, a medical marijuana caregiver service located in Bangor, Maine. Ryan uses Heliospectra AB's ( OTCQB : HLSPY) powerful, energy-efficient LED broad-spectrum lighting solutions. Heliospectra is a leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouses and controlled plant growth environments. The company's holistic and flexible lighting solutions consistently increase yields while producing crops that achieve quality appearance, superior nutritional or medicinal value, and longer shelf life.

"It's important that your procedures are clean and your product comes out top notch every time because a variation in THC production or even the way it looks -- if a bud doesn't look consistent for that patient every time they come to buy it -- you will lose them as a customer," says Founder Ryan Aubin. "And for us, we're only allowed to have a few patients at a time, so it's very important to keep those people happy and provide them with what they're looking for."

"I'm seeing a lot more density in our flowers compared to a grower using high pressure sodium (HPS) lights," says Ryan. "I'm seeing the actual amount of time it takes to trim these flowers greatly reduced because you're harvesting less leaf from the bud area. With the Heliospectra lights, the quality and intensity is there, the full-spectrum intensity. And you can actually see the light start to penetrate through the canopy and all the way to the bottom of the floor."

Please follow the link to view the videos: http://www.cannabisfn.com/cfn-media-exclusive-video-see-grower-produces-consistent-top-quality-mmj/

Heliospectra AB was founded in 2006 and is the industry's most proven intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, with the vision to make commercial crop production more connected and resource-efficient. Growers and commercial producers across six continents use Heliospectra's holistic and flexible solutions to consistently increase yields while producing crops that achieve quality appearance, superior nutritional or medicinal value and longer shelf life, harvest after harvest. Winner of multiple international awards and recognitions, Heliospectra has raised more than $32 million in capital to date.

