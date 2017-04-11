CFN Media Releases Exclusive Video Series: Dr. Sue Sisley Unlocks Medical Marijuana Efficacy Through Science & Cultivation

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media", CannabisFN"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, today announced the release of a four-part video series focused on the work of renowned medical marijuana research scientist Dr. Sue Sisley, Director of Medical Plant Research for Heliospectra AB ( OTCQB : HLSPY).

Dr. Sisley has pioneered research on the efficacy of medical cannabis as an effective treatment option for veterans suffering from chronic post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In 2014, she secured a rare approval from the federal government to study the effects of marijuana on PTSD.

In 2015, Heliospectra AB, a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse cultivation and plant research, hired Dr. Sisley as its Director of Medical Plant Research. Dr. Sisley and Heliospectra are working with cannabis growers to develop scalable medicinal cultivation methodologies while overseeing data collection and reporting with the company's medicinal cannabis growers in the U.S., Canada, and around the world.

Heliospectra has enabled Dr. Sisley to continue this groundbreaking research where she plans to publish all results -- good or bad -- to foster a better understanding of the plant and the transformative effect it can have on patients.

In this video series produced by CFN Media, Dr. Sisley outlines her research ambitions and the potential impact the studies could have on patients while highlighting why Heliospectra's lighting solutions represent a key breakthrough in the cultivation of medical cannabis.

Please follow the link to view the videos: http://www.cannabisfn.com/cfn-media-releases-exclusive-video-series-dr-sue-sisley-unlocks-medical-marijuana-efficacy-thru-science-cultivation/

Heliospectra AB was founded in 2006 and is the industry's most proven intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, with the vision to make commercial crop production more connected and resource-efficient. Growers and commercial producers across six continents use Heliospectra's holistic and flexible solutions to consistently increase yields while producing crops that achieve quality appearance, superior nutritional or medicinal value and longer shelf life, harvest after harvest. Winner of multiple international awards and recognitions, Heliospectra has raised more than $32 million in capital to date.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

CFN launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.