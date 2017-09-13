CFN Media Takes a Video Look into Future Farm's Cutting-Edge Facility

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, recently published an exclusive video that takes a look into Future Farm Technologies Inc.'s ( CSE : FFT) ( CNSX : FFT) (FFT.CN) ( OTCQB : FFRMF) cutting-edge facility shortly before it harvested its first cannabis crop in California.

Watch the complete video here: http://www.cannabisfn.com/cfn-media-takes-look-future-farms-cutting-edge-facility/

"The video features our LED Canada line of COB LED grow lights and gives our investors a behind the scenes view of our emerging cannabis company," said Future Farm CEO Bill Gildea in a recent press release. "We now have fully built out our grow and are currently scaling our oil extraction business to meet the growing market demand while compiling data from our LED grow lights with positive expectations all around."

The company's LED COB grow lights have been top-rated for almost five years due to their 50% reduction in energy usage and dramatic improvement in yields. In addition to supporting its own harvests, the grow lights represent a compelling opportunity within a LED horticulture market that's projected to grow from $395 million in 2014 to upwards of $1.8 billion by 2021.

The company also recently harvested its first cannabis crop and is in the process of drying, trimming, and bagging the flower in preparation for sale later this month. The strains in the initial harvest included Sour OG, Cookies n' Cream, Girl Scout Cookies, Martian Candy, and Fire OG. The company estimates that the first crop will weigh in at around 90 pounds with a market value of between $144,000 and $180,000 from raw flower alone.

The company's cannabis extraction technology is expected to add further value over the long run. According to a recent investor presentation, the closed loop liquid-liquid phase system can process 20 pounds of cannabis flower per hour with a 10% to 20% yield, producing potential revenue of $18,160 per hour. The machine could dramatically boost the company's top- and bottom-line while capitalizing on the rapidly growing demand for cannabis extracts.

Finally, keep in mind that the company has diversified exposure to the cannabis industry with a presence in California, Florida, Maryland, and Rhode Island. With its initial harvest completed, look for near-term revenue generation as the company transitions from development to commercialization.

