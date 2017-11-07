CGG: Update of the voting form

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - CGG updated its voting form for the purpose of the extraordinary general meeting convened on second notice on November 13, 2017 (available via the following link), which states that, to be taken into account, it must be received by BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES, CTS Assemblées, Grands Moulins de Pantin - 93761 PANTIN Cedex by 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) on November 10, 2017 at the latest.

The shareholders of CGG are invited to mobilize to participate in the general meeting to be held on November 13, 2017 (in accordance with the terms specified in the second convening notice published in the BALO No. 132 dated November 3, 2017, which include inter alia the use of the voting form).

