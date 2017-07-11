CGS to Host Webinar Addressing Upcoming Upgrade to Microsoft Dynamics 365 for AX, GP, SL

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be leading a webinar, "What to Consider When Upgrading to Microsoft Dynamics 365 for AX, GP, SL," to address the forthcoming Microsoft Dynamics® upgrade. CGS Microsoft Dynamics specialists will lead the session on Wednesday, July 19, at 1 p.m. EDT.

In a recent announcement from Microsoft, the company plans to release a sweeping update of Microsoft Dynamics 365 that is unifying all its business applications, introducing a rich set of features, better interface and enhanced performance. The new version is intended to break down the virtual silos of ERP and CRM to deliver new purpose-built applications in the cloud. This includes Microsoft CRM, allowing users of Dynamics 365 for finance and operations a seamless integration

During the webinar, CGS will cover the benefits to upgrading Dynamics 365, how to achieve the best return on your investment, and what to expect in soon-to-be released upgrades. This session will provide an overview of Dynamics 365 for finance and operations, CRM and options for upgrading from GP, SL and previous versions of Dynamics AX.

"The magnitude of changes to Dynamics can seem overwhelming to users," said Kevin Lutz, Vice President Dynamics Delivery, CGS, who has over 30 years of IT, ERP implementation and software development experience. "This session will help users with understanding what is changing and how best to access, maneuver and implement Dynamics 365. As a Microsoft Gold Partner for over 10 years, CGS understands the benefits that Dynamics AX offers businesses across the enterprise. This webinar will help arm Dynamics users with the information needed before implementing the new upgrades."

CGS specializes in delivering Microsoft Dynamics AX for Specialty Retail and Professional Services organizations. Leveraging the power of Dynamics AX, CGS offers integrated solutions that support critical business processes and information management. Our certified consultants have deep industry expertise supporting project recovery, global implementations and rollouts, outsourced development and infrastructure services around Microsoft.

For additional information, or to register, visit: https://act.cgsinc.com/Webinar-What-to-Consider-When-Upgrading-AX-SL-GP.html

