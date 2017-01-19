CGS Is Included in Gartner's Market Guide for Key Customer Management BPO Service Providers in a Digital-Driven Market

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it was included in Gartner's "Market Guide for Key Customer Management (CM) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Service Providers in a Digital-Driven Market." 1 The guide "reviews highly competitive providers. Sourcing and vendor management leaders can use this guide to select providers aligning to their business needs based on functional, vertical/industry and geographic importance."

According to Gartner, as businesses undergo a digital transformation, "discussions have shifted from just focusing on cost containment and labor arbitrage, to the delivery of enhanced customer experience, automation, value-added services (such as multichannel and analytics services), scalability, quality of service as well as more innovative ways of addressing the customers and increasing levels of complexity in their business." To meet their changing business needs, many companies have turned to CM BPO providers to scale operations, access best-of-breed processes and technologies, and enhance the customer experience.

"At CGS, we have always partnered with our clients to find the best solutions for their multi-dimensional needs," said CGS president and CEO Phil Friedman. "We train our agents to think on their feet as opposed to simply read scripts. We pivot quickly to scale according to client requirements, benefitting both CGS and our customers. In just the past two years, we have expanded our offerings and added new locations within South America, Europe and the Middle East. We believe being named by Gartner in the Market Guide reinforces the value we bring to clients globally."

With a base of thousands of multilingual, dedicated call center agents located in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, CGS currently supports many of the world's industry-leading brands, including global retailers, healthcare providers, technology and telecom providers and global hospitality brands. CGS's innovative, scalable and flexible outsourcing solutions include traditional business process outsourcing, technical support, customer care, outbound telesales and channel enablement and back office support, including finance and accounting.

Gartner Disclaimer

About CGS

