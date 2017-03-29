CGS to Participate in and Sponsor Human Capital Institute Webinar Focused on Trends in Measuring the Effectiveness of Corporate Learning Programs

Doug Stephen, SVP of Learning, CGS, to join Cigna and Suffolk Construction experts

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be sponsoring and participating in the Human Capital Institute (HCI) webinar titled, The Evolving L&D Leader: Showcasing Value Through Engagement and ROI, on Tuesday, April 11, at 1 p.m. EDT. Doug Stephen, SVP of Learning, CGS, will be joined on the webinar panel by Taryn Stejskal, Director of Global Senior Leadership Development & Assessment at Cigna and David K. DeFilippo, Chief Learning Officer at Suffolk Construction.

According to the CGS 2017 annual enterprise learning report, "Corporate Learning Trends, Observations & Predictions," measuring the effectiveness of learning programs as well as each program's return on investment (ROI) is a top priority this year for executives and influencers, including talent management, learning, HR, strategy and operations management. The study found that the most sought-after ROI measurement for a learning program was its impact on "Employee Engagement" and the "Effect on the Overall Business," with "Onboarding Success Rate" coming in a close third of the top responses.

HCI's "The Evolving L&D Leader" webinar, which is sponsored by CGS, is bringing together industry leaders to discuss findings from CGS's third annual enterprise learning report. The webinar panel's discussion will include the report's best practice methods for boosting engagement and showcasing ROI, and panelists will share their real-life stories and lessons learned. Takeaways for attendees will include:

Where L&D departments plan to focus their resources in 2017

How that spend aligns with business goals

What they consider their biggest challenges

How they will measure their successes

What the impact of all this will be on L&D programs for organizations large and small





"There's an increased sophistication among L&D professionals about what exact measurements would be most useful in determining the effectiveness and overall monetary benefits of a specific learning program," said Stephen. "I am looking forward to discussing the results of our study as well as the shift in the different digital strategies -- video and social -- that we found, while sharing my own experience to showcase the ROI of corporate learning programs."

CGS's Enterprise Learning Group builds and scales powerful workforces through custom professional development and transformation solutions ranging from interactive game-based eLearning to globally delivered instructor-led training. Each solution is designed to keep clients' employee-related business fundamentals strong in today's ever-changing corporate environment.

For additional information, or to register, visit: http://www.hci.org/lib/evolving-ld-leader-showcasing-value-through-engagement-and-roi

