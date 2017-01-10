CGS to participate in ITEXPO panel on the evolution of customer service

Michael D. Mills, SVP, Call Center Solutions, to offer expertise on customer service trends and best practices

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that Michael D. Mills, SVP, Call Center Solutions, will be speaking at TMCNet's ITEXPO, taking place February 8-10, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

TMCNet's ITEXPO focuses on the communications industry, including contact center support, customer service and network management. It remains one of the industry's most vital events for telecom and IT professional service and solution providers.

At the event, Mills will participate in the Customer Service, Evolved panel, along with representatives from Five9 and Plantronics, taking place on Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m. EST. The panel will address what customer service executives and managers can do to ensure customer service calls meet consumers' evolving expectations. The panel will also outline the latest customer service best practices, discuss trends in customer service communication and highlight how customer service teams can take advantage of, as well as benefit from, the emergence of new technologies and frameworks.

"As globalization and emerging technologies continue to evolve and align with customers' business strategies and objectives, I'm looking forward to sharing at this year's ITEXPO key trending metrics and best practices that result in quality deliverables and high customer satisfaction," said Mills. "CGS has been a recognized global leader in providing the most innovative, flexible and scalable customer care and technical support contact center solutions to customers for more than 30 years. Whether companies are currently outsourcing their customer care/technical support services or evaluating their own existing internal customer care support model for potential outsourcing initiatives, this panel will provide key insight and recommendations that are a direct result of actual successful customer engagements."

With thousands of multilingual technical and customer care contact center support agents located in the U.S., Romania, Israel and Chile, CGS supports many of the world's industry-leading brands, including retailers, healthcare providers, technology and telecom providers and hospitality brands. CGS's outsourcing solutions include traditional business process outsourcing, technical support, customer care, outbound telesales and channel enablement and back office support, including finance and accounting.

About CGS

For over 30 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @OutsourcingCGS and on Facebook.