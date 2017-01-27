Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. 2016 Earnings Release

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the parent of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (collectively, "Chain Bridge"), today reported that it earned $2.995 million, or $147.36 per share, in 2016, versus $2.428 million, or $119.60 per share, in 2015. The Company's return on equity was 8.32% in 2016 versus 7.38% in 2015.

Book value per share was $1,695.27 at year-end 2016, versus $1,629.45 at year-end 2015. Excluding the unrealized loss on securities, book value per share was $1,778.45 at year-end 2016 versus $1,641.57 at year-end 2015. Chain Bridge reported zero non-performing assets at December 31, 2016, the fifth consecutive year-end with zero non-performing assets.

Declaration of Dividend

On January 17, 2017 the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $14.75 per share, up from $11.00 per share in 2016. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2017, to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2017. Future dividends will be contingent on the Company retaining sufficient capital to support anticipated business growth, fund strategic initiatives and provide continued support for depositors.

Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. is a national banking association organized under the laws of the United States and is the sole subsidiary of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a registered bank holding company. The Bank is a member of the FDIC and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximums. The Company's shares are privately held.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of the Bank's operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. Because of the uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's and Bank's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Financial Highlights Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Change (Unaudited) (Audited) Performance Measures and Yields Consolidated net income $ 2,994,686 $ 2,428,424 23.3% Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.59% 0.57% 0.02% Return on average equity (ROAE) 8.32% 7.38% 0.94% Net interest margin (Fully Tax Equivalent) 2.69% 2.74% -0.05% Asset Quality (%) Non-performing assets / assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Texas ratio 1 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Loan loss reserves / gross loans 1.40% 1.40% 0.00% Net recoveries / average loans 0.01% 0.00% 0.01% Balance Sheet Highlights Total assets $ 483,586,384 $ 420,704,630 14.9% Total loans, net of loans held for sale $ 222,194,628 $ 182,702,800 21.6% Total deposits $ 443,322,229 $ 381,577,002 16.2% Capitalization Total equity capital $ 34,451,333 $ 33,113,774 4.0% Tangible equity $ 34,451,333 $ 33,113,774 4.0% Tier 1 capital $ 36,141,679 $ 32,987,004 9.6% Total risk-based capital ratio 15.12% 13.58% 1.54% Tier 1 risk-based ratio 13.92% 12.60% 1.32% Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Share Information Number of shares outstanding 20,322 20,322 0.0% Book value per share $ 1,695.27 $ 1,629.45 4.0% Book value per share, Excluding unrealized gain/loss on securities $ 1,778.45 $ 1,641.57 8.3% Net income per share $ 147.36 $ 119.60 23.2%

1 Texas ratio is defined as nonperforming assets plus delinquent loans as a percent of tangible equity and reserves.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2016 2015 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks and federal funds sold $ 67,173,120 $ 11,485,117 Securities available for sale, at fair market value 182,387,964 216,058,961 Restricted securities, at cost 1,695,900 1,765,800 Loans held for sale 1,914,731 1,037,264 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,110,000 in 2016 and $2,558,000 in 2015 219,084,628 180,144,800 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $3,389,556 in 2016 and $2,997,928 in 2015 7,438,255 7,691,441 Accrued interest receivable 1,657,750 1,322,017 Other assets 2,234,036 1,199,230 Total assets $ 483,586,384 $ 420,704,630 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 304,861,053 $ 254,218,149 Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 109,704,827 96,770,939 Time, greater than $250,000 15,323,080 16,829,581 Other time 13,433,269 13,758,333 Total deposits $ 443,322,229 $ 381,577,002 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,521,953 527,210 Short term borrowings 2,000,000 4,000,000 Accrued interest payable 94,931 93,923 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,195,938 1,392,721 Total liabilities $ 449,135,051 $ 387,590,856 Stockholders' Equity Common stock $1 par value, authorized 50,000 shares, 20,322 and 20,292 shares issued and outstanding $ 20,322 $ 20,322 Additional paid-in capital 21,097,095 21,086,592 Retained earnings 15,024,262 12,253,118 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,690,346) (246,258) Total stockholders' equity $ 34,451,333 $ 33,113,774 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 483,586,384 $ 420,704,630