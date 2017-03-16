Chamber of Digital Commerce Forms the Blockchain Intellectual Property Council

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - The Chamber of Digital Commerce has formed the Blockchain Intellectual Property Council (BIPC), an initiative to promote innovation in blockchain and distributed ledger technologies (DLT) by addressing intellectual property issues. The council will help balance the protection of proprietary information with the openness necessary for innovation.

The Blockchain Intellectual Property Council will be chaired by Marc Kaufman, Partner at Rimon Law; Patrick Murck, Special Counsel, Cooley & Fellow at Berkman Klein Center at Harvard; and James Murdock, Chief Business Officer and General Counsel at Blockstream.

"I am honored to help shape one of the most important discussions for the blockchain community," said Kaufman. "Many players are aggressively pursuing patents in the DLT space, and managing patent risk must be a shared priority."

"Balancing the open source mindset with proprietary technology is an early and critical challenge faced by the blockchain community," said Murck. "An effective solution must be constructed with input from experts in both law and technology -- with an eye to preserving opportunities for permissionless innovation."

"Openness and collaboration are crucial to ensuring that permissionless innovation both thrives and evolves," said Murdock. "Preserving these elements as the industry develops will be key to the success of the blockchain ecosystem."

More than 40 institutions across technology, finance, academia and law have already committed to the council, including Blockstream, Bloq, Civic, Cognizant, Deloitte, Digital Currency Group, Ernst & Young, Gem, Medici Ventures, Microsoft, T0.com, TMX and Wipfli.

"Developing an industry-led defensive patent strategy is paramount to help protect innovation and drive wide adoption of blockchain-enabled technologies," said Perianne Boring, Founder and President of the Chamber of Digital Commerce.

The BIPC Co-chairs will be presenting on the IP panel at the DC Blockchain Summit, hosted by The Chamber in Washington D.C., March 15-16. A kickoff meeting is scheduled for March 30, 2017. Academics, blockchain technologists, financial institutions, IP experts, open source communities and others interested in intellectual property issues are encouraged to sign up. Please contact Dan@DigitalChamber.org for additional details.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce: The Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world's leading trade association dedicated to promoting the understanding, acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain technology. Through education, advocacy, and working closely with policymakers, regulatory agencies, and industry, our goal is to develop a pro-growth legal environment that fosters innovation, jobs and investment. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Chamber is the founder of the Blockchain Intellectual Property Council, the Smart Contracts Alliance, the Blockchain Alliance, the Global Blockchain Forum and other key industry initiatives. For more information please visit: DigitalChamber.org, and follow us on Twitter: @ChamberDigital.