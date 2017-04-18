Chambers and Partners Shortlists Varela, Lee, Metz & Guarino, LLP for Chambers USA Awards for Excellence

Varela, Lee, Metz & Guarino - One of Only Five Law Firms in the U.S. Nominated for Construction Law

TYSONS CORNER, VA and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - For the second consecutive year, Varela, Lee, Metz & Guarino, LLP is pleased to announce its nomination for the Chambers USA Awards Award for Excellence in the category of Construction. Only five law firms in the United States received this prestigious nomination. Founded in 2014, VLMG also holds the distinction of being the newest firm nominated in any of the 23 practice areas.

"To be nominated for this award in two of our three years of existence as a firm is a tremendous honor," Virginia Partner Paul Varela said. San Francisco Partner Bennett Lee recognized, "VLMG sincerely appreciates the feedback provided by our clients, with whom we are business partners, which allowed us to secure this honor." "We have great respect for the other nominated firms, and are proud to be recognized among them," added Virginia Partner Todd Metz. "We view this nomination as recognition for every member of the VLMG Team who implements our unique vision of client service on a daily basis," said Virginia Partner Joe Guarino.

Chamber shall announce the award on May 25th in New York City. These awards are based on research conducted for the 2017 edition of Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business, and shine a spotlight on firms that have excelled above all others in the U.S. legal market, reflecting pre-eminence in key practice areas and notable achievements, including outstanding work, impressive strategic growth and excellence in client service.

Chambers and Partners, a London-based publisher, selects leading firms and lawyers by researching firms and lawyers for each state, in over twenty areas of commercial law. To identify and rank the world's best lawyers and law firms, Chambers and Partners' team of more than 140 full-time researchers conduct an in-depth assessment of recent work and extensive interviews to identify and assess the firm's legal abilities, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients. The USA Guide was first published in 2003. To learn more about Chambers' methodology, visit http://www.chambersandpartners.com.

About Varela, Lee, Metz & Guarino, LLP (VLMG)

Varela, Lee, Metz & Guarino, LLP is a law firm representing clients spanning the breadth of the construction and engineering industry, including owners, developers, contractors, subcontractors, design professionals, sureties, and public agencies. VLMG's attorneys have handled litigation and arbitration across the United States and around the world involving a diverse spectrum of construction projects, including civil, industrial, power, commercial, and government projects, among many others. Learn more about VLMG at http://www.vlmglaw.com.