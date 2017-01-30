Champagne Taittinger's Artistic Director Vitalie Taittinger and Actor Glen Powell Celebrate the Opening of the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet January 29th 2017

The Historic Champagne Brand Toasts 17-Year Partnership With New Activation

LOS ANGELES, CA --(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - As the official Champagne sponsor for The Screen Actors Guild Awards for the last seventeen years, Champagne Taittinger, one of the last family-owned and operated grand marque Champagne houses in the world, continued its long-time partnership on Sunday, January 29th 2017 with the 23rd Annual SAG Awards. The star-studded award show took place at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Vitalie Taittinger, Global Ambassador and Artistic Director of Champagne Taittinger, officiated the opening of the red carpet with a toast featuring Champagne Taittinger's acclaimed Brut La Française NV, along with actor Glen Powell.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation and the Screen Actors Guild Awards® recently announced the news that Champagne Taittinger is now sponsoring a new initiative that will raise additional funds for the Foundation's critical Emergency Assistance program, which supports actors and their families in times of urgent need. As part of this commitment, Champagne Taittinger and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation asked every nominee for the 23rd Annual SAG Awards to autograph Methuselah bottles of Champagne Taittinger as they passed the entrance of the Showroom to enter the awards. For every signature, Champagne Taittinger donated funds to the Foundation's Emergency Assistance program. The unique celebrity-signed bottle will be made available as an item in the online SAG Awards Ceremony Auction, with those proceeds also benefiting the Foundation's Emergency Assistance program.

"We've been supporting The Screen Actors Guild for the last seventeen years as the official Champagne sponsor of the awards and we couldn't be more thrilled with our updated activation," said Vitalie Taittinger. "The SAG Awards are about actors celebrating other actors -- and Champagne Taittinger is known globally for celebrating monumental accomplishments. We are truly privileged to celebrate this special moment with these artists -- and to benefit the SAG-AFTRA Foundation."

Celebrity signees included: Meryl Streep, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jeff Bridges, Kirsten Dunst, Viola Davis, Salma Hayek, Casey Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Kate Hudson, William H Macy, Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Ty Burrell, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Common, Rami Malek, Sterling Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Ashton Kutcher, Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Gina Rodriguez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Joe Lo Trugilo, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Gwendoline Christie, Michelle Dockery, James Marsden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, Alan Aisenberg, Danielle Brooks, Blaire Brown, Steven Yeun, Thandie Newton, Maisie Williams, Ben Barnes, Diane Guerrero, Matt Peters, Selenis Levya, Taryn Manning, Emma Myles, Lea DeLaria, Nick Sandow, Samira Wiley, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Mayim Bialik, Stephen McKinley, Dan Bakkedahl, Nelson Franklin, Sam Richardson, Wayne Wilderson, Angela Sarafyan, Matthew Modine, Missy Pyle.

The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired on TNT and TBS on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016 at 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT). Champagne Taittinger's Brut La Française NV was served to attending entertainment industry luminaries at the SAG Awards ceremony and the post-awards gala. Overall, Champagne Taittinger donated 160 magnums and 510 standard bottles of Champagne.

About Champagne Taittinger

Champagne Taittinger is one of the last remaining major marque Champagne Houses, both owned and actively managed by the family named on the label. Champagne Taittinger is the second largest vineyard or domaine owner in the region giving them ultimate control of quality from vine to bottle. The Champagnes are Chardonnay dominant, which gives them their signature elegance, delicacy and finesse. Champagne Taittinger is widely distributed around the world in 140 countries. To learn more about Champagne Taittinger visit: http://www.taittinger.com/.

About the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment, Inc. and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT). TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch the SAG Awards live through the networks' websites and mobile apps. In addition, TNT will present a primetime encore of the ceremony immediately following the live presentation.

