Champion Bear Grants Share Options

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:CBA) ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 806,700 common shares of Champion Bear to certain directors and officers of the Company (at an exercise price of $0.17 per share until January 9, 2022). 403,350 options were allocated to the Company's President, 201,675 options were allocated to the Company's Chief Financial Officer and 201,675 options were allocated to one of the Company's directors.

The options vest as to one-third thereof on each of the six, 12 and 18 month anniversaries of the date of the grant.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.