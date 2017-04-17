Changes to Obamacare Enrollment Rules Boost Value of Short-Term Health Coverage

As Obamacare enrollment becomes more restrictive, short-term options become more vital

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - AgileHealthInsurance.com is calling attention to the increased importance of short-term health coverage given newly approved enrollment regulations for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) market. Consumers who miss the normal enrollment period will face a longer lock-out period from Obamacare in 2018 as well as a harder time obtaining permission to enroll late on a government exchange. As a consequence, short-term health insurance's year-round availability for major medical benefits will take on even greater value within the private health insurance market.

The new regulation cuts the length of the next Obamacare annual enrollment period in half and makes it more difficult to obtain a special enrollment period. The annual enrollment period for 2018 Affordable Care Act plans will begin Nov. 1, 2017, and end only six weeks later on Dec. 15. Health insurance buyers who fail to enroll during this time will confront more stringent documentation requirements for a special enrollment period should they choose to buy Obamacare insurance before the next annual enrollment period.

The government has issued new enrollment restrictions in an attempt to stabilize the Obamacare health insurance market. The Obamacare market has been hampered by high medical claims, leading to rate spikes and insurer exits due to losses. The government believes that one of the contributing factors to the high medical claims are consumers who wait until they need health care before enrolling in Obamacare coverage. The new enrollment restrictions seek to reduce the incidence of this trend.

"The government's new enrollment restrictions make short-term health insurance more important than any other time in its 30-year history," said Bruce Telkamp, CEO of AgileHealthInsurance.com. "For those consumers who find themselves locked out of the Obamacare market, short-term health coverage will be an indispensible safety net to avoid joining the ranks of the uninsured."

AgileHealthInsurance.com was created to educate people about the benefits of short-term health insurance and provide a fast, online process for purchasing these plans. Short term health insurance is a flexible and low-cost major medical insurance for individuals without expensive pre-existing health conditions. It is not Obamacare. Short-term health plans offer consumers the flexibility to choose health plans with the benefits that matter most to them and combine these benefits with broad provider networks. Additional information about AgileHealthInsurance can be found at www.AgileHealthInsurance.com.