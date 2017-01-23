Changfeng Announces Results of Special Meeting to Approve Continuation into British Columbia

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Changfeng Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CFY) ("Changfeng" or the "Company") announced today that the special resolution to approve the continuation of the Company into British Columbia (the "Resolution") was approved unanimously at a meeting of shareholders of the Company held today (the "Meeting").

The Meeting was called to approve a proposed continuation of the Company into the provincial jurisdiction of British Columbia in order to facilitate the application of the Company for listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited that the Company intends to pursue, and to provide the Company with greater flexibility in corporate governance and administrative matters and corporate structure generally afforded by the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

More information regarding the Resolution and the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated December 10, 2016, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Changfeng Energy Inc. is a natural gas service provider with operations located throughout the People's Republic of China. The Company services industrial, commercial and residential customers, providing them with natural gas for heating purposes and fuel for transportation. The Company has developed a significant natural gas pipeline network as well as urban gas delivery networks, stations, substations and gas pressure regulating stations in Sanya City and Haitang Bay. Through its network of pipelines, the Company provides safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to both homes and businesses. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "CFY". For more information, please visit the Company website at www.changfengenergy.com.

