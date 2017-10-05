Changing the thinking from YouTube, to EveryoneTube

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - Though a number of YouTube channels still do not accommodate the substantial percentage of users with disabilities, establishing your own YouTube channel responsibly means taking steps to ensure that it is universally accessible. In a review of several model channels that offer such universal accessibility (some of which are administered by disabled individuals), several aspects emerge as essential inclusions for an accessible YouTube channel. In addition to components such as closed captions or sign language that can allow the hearing impaired to access and enjoy your channel's content, some channels have also added a straightforward statement that helps to normalize disability for their channel visitors. This small gesture of acknowledgement and inclusion can go a long way in reassuring your audience that accessibility is a central concern.

Read more on this on the Bureau of Internet Accessibility's website https://www.boia.org/blog/making-your-youtube-channel-accessible-to-all-users

