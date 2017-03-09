Channel and Alliances Industry Expert Joins ZL Technologies

Erna Arnesen joins ZL Technologies to establish a channel and alliances program for customer success

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), the leader in unified information governance and analytics for the large enterprise, today announced that Erna Arnesen has joined the company as Chief Channel and Alliance Officer. In this newly created role, Arnesen will develop a comprehensive channel and go-to-market strategy for ZL's solutions, with a focus on ZL File Analysis and Management (ZL FAM).

"As the data management market continues to evolve, we must establish a channel model for ZL's offerings and build a partner ecosystem to fulfill our commitment to service our enterprise customers," said Kon Leong, CEO of ZL Technologies, Inc. "Erna's deep expertise developing global channel and alliance programs for technology companies in Silicon Valley makes her a valuable addition to ZL's executive team."

As ZL continues to expand its reach, Arnesen will support the sales team by developing go-to-market programs and capabilities, as well as creating channel and alliance partnerships, to bring ZL's solutions to market worldwide.

"ZL is ideally positioned at this stage to build channel and alliance partnerships to scale to meet the demands of its largest customers, especially those in the Fortune 1000," said Arnesen. "I look forward to working with the executive team to take ZL into its next chapter of continued growth."

Arnesen has more than 25 years of experience leading channels and alliances teams and initiatives. Prior to joining ZL, she was the vice president of Global Channel and Partner Marketing at Plantronics where she was responsible for developing Plantronics' global and strategic alliance marketing, channel strategies and go-to-market models. Previously, Arnesen worked in similar roles in channel sales, marketing, and alliance management at Cisco Services, Symantec, Fujitsu Softek, CyberSource, SGI, NeXT and at Apple Computer.

Arnesen is on the Board of Directors of Watermark, a women's leadership organization in the Bay Area and was most recent Board Chair and head of the Governance Committee. She serves on the board of the Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals (ASAP) and has also served as an advisory board member of Women in Consulting (WIC). Arnesen completed the Corporate Governance Director Certification Program by Harvard and Intrabond in January 2012.

Arnesen has been chosen for CRN's Women of the Channel and Channel Chiefs in the past, and is an honoree of the Watermark Women Who Made Their Mark, and honoree of the Women of Influence Award by the Silicon Valley/San Jose Business Journal. She has received the YWCA Tribute to Women in Industry (TWIN) award, and is a graduate of Leadership California.

Arnesen has a master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree from Wellesley College.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Technologies makes Unified Archive® software (ZL UA) to enable large enterprises to manage all unstructured content such as email, files, and instant messages to satisfy corporate needs for eDiscovery, records management, regulatory compliance, information governance, and storage management. By providing singular and comprehensive data management architecture, it also enables business content to be leveraged proactively for analytics and competitive advantage, via ZL Enterprise Analytics™ (ZL EA). ZL UA's unique differentiator is its unified architecture, which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs, increase legal risk, and derail effective Big Data analytics initiatives. Demonstrating a proven track record with Global 500 customers, ZL has emerged as the technology leader in harnessing unstructured "Big Data" for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com.