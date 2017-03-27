Chanticleer Holdings Announces Lease Signing For Little Big Burger Location in Wallingford District of Seattle, Washington

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : HOTR) ("Chanticleer" or the "Company"), owner and operator of multiple restaurant brands internationally and domestically, today announced that its better burger concept, Little Big Burger ("LBB"), has signed a lease and expects to open a new restaurant in the Wallingford district of Seattle, Washington. This location is part of Chanticleer's 10-store commitment in the Pacific Northwest, with funding provided by the Company's financial partner.

The 2,200 sq. ft. restaurant will be situated at the base of the Smith & Burns building on 45th and Interlake Ave. N., just a mile and half away from the University of Washington. Wallingford, Seattle's north-central neighborhood bordering Lake Union, is a popular commercial and residential district known for its assortment of shops, boutiques and restaurants.

Adrian Oca, Director of Operations for the Pacific Northwest for Chanticleer Holdings, commented, "We are excited to bring Little Big Burger to the dynamic city of Seattle. We already have stores planned for Capitol Hill and Green Lake, and we look forward to bringing our proven concept to the Wallingford community."

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings (HOTR), owns, operates and franchises fast casual and full service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR -- Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh and Hooters.

