Chanticleer Holdings' BGR - Burgers Grilled Right To Open Franchise Location in Reston, Virginia

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : HOTR) ("Chanticleer" or the "Company"), owner and operator of multiple restaurant brands internationally and domestically, announced that it has executed a franchise agreement and signed lease for its better burger concept, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right ("BGR") in Reston, Virginia.

This franchise location will be operated by SCI-RESTON, LLC, a family owned business owning the rights to develop up to three additional franchises under a Multi-Unit Agreement. The restaurant is to be located in the RTC West Center, adjacent to the Reston Town Center, one of the most affluent and acclaimed retail markets in the United States.

Ed Kelley, President of Franchising, BGR, commented, "We are thrilled to have SCI-RESTON, LLC as our franchise partner; and look forward to opening in such a dynamic life-style center in the Washington D.C. market, where the BGR brand enjoys significant visibility and a reputation as the best burger for many years in succession."

Rich Adams, President and Chief Operating Officer of American Burger Company, parent company of BGR, commented, "We have built a loyal customer base around The BGR concept with a particularly strong following in the Washington D.C. market. With our recent successful opening of BGR in South Orange, New Jersey we're energized by this opportunity to expand our presence and to bring BGR to another new location and new audience of customers."

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings (HOTR), owns, operates and franchises fast casual and full service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh and Hooters.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the companies do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.