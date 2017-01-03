Chanticleer Holdings to Hold Investor Education Session on January 4, 2017 to Discuss Details of Rights Offering

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : HOTR) ("Chanticleer" or the "Company"), owner and operator of multiple restaurant brands internationally and domestically, today announced that it will hold an investor education call at 4:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 to discuss details related to its ongoing rights offering.

To access the call, dial (877) 407-8133 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (201) 689-8040. To access the webcast, including a slide presentation, log onto the Chanticleer website at: http://www.chanticleerholdings.com/.

A replay of the teleconference will be available and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 10184.

Chanticleer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement filed December 30, 2016 and other documents that Chanticleer has filed or files in the future with the SEC for more complete information about Chanticleer and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Chanticleer will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling the Information Agent, Issuer Direct, at (919) 744-2722 or via email at chanticleer@issuerdirect.com.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer (HOTR), owns, operates and franchises fast casual and full service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR: The Burger Joint, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh and Hooters.

