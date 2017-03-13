Chanticleer Holdings Launches Little Big Burger Franchise Opportunities

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : HOTR) ("Chanticleer," or the "Company"), owner and operator of multiple restaurant brands in the U.S. and abroad, today announced it will be awarding national franchise opportunities for its better burger concept, Little Big Burger ("LBB").

Little Big Burger specializes in fresh, high quality cooked-to-order burgers and truffle fries in a fast and friendly environment. Additionally, the restaurant offers veggie burgers, root beer floats, and various microbrews and cider, developing an iconic brand and cult-like following in the Pacific Northwest. LBB has received a significant amount of local and national press for its burgers made fresh to order with quality ingredients that are sourced locally and delivered fresh daily to the restaurants. LBB is also known for its unique environment that creates an energetic customer experience with broad customer appeal.

Mike Pruitt, Chairman and CEO of Chanticleer Holdings, commented, "Little Big Burger is a very successful brand in the Pacific Northwest region with a loyal following. We look forward to expanding this uniquely simple and profitable concept to new customers and partners throughout the country."

For additional information about starting a Little Big Burger franchise, please contact Mike Pruitt: mp@chanticleerholdings.com

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings (HOTR), owns, operates and franchises fast casual and full service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR: The Burger Joint, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh and Hooters.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the companies do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.