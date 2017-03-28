Chanticleer Holdings Reports Operating Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2016

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : HOTR) ("Chanticleer," or the "Company"), owner, operator and franchisor of multiple branded restaurants in the U.S. and abroad, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

Annual Revenue Growth of 18.0%; First Full Year of Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Total revenue for year increased 18.0% to $41.7 million, primarily resulting from growth in the Fast Casual Better Burger segment.

Cost of sales as a percentage of restaurant sales improved to 33.0%, compared to 34.4% in the comparable period last year.

Operating expenses as a percentage of restaurant sales improved to 55.7% compared to 57.5% in the comparable period last year.

General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue decreased to 13.9% from 19.2% of sales in the comparable period last year.

Loss from continuing operations improved to $(4.3) million or $(0.20) per share, compared to $(8.1) million or $(0.57) in the comparable period last year.

Net cash used in operating activities of continuing operations improved to $0.4 million compared to $4.2 million in the prior year.

Restaurant EBITDA improved 60.9% to $5.0 million compared to $3.1 million for the year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to positive $82 thousand for the current year compared to a loss of $(1.8) million last year, with 2016 being the Company's first year of positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Decreased 9.7%, Margins Improved, Quarterly Comparisons Impacted by Strong Dollar and Investment Management Revenue decline

Total revenue for the fourth quarter decreased 9.7% to $9.9 million from $10.9 million in the prior year, primarily due to the absence of non-recurring investment management revenue related to the Hooters dividend that was included in prior year revenue, as well as the impact of the stronger dollar on our foreign operations.

Cost of sales as a percentage of restaurant sales improved to 32.8% compared to 34.3% in the comparable quarter last year.

Operating expenses as a percentage of restaurant sales increased to 57.5% compared to 56.6% in the comparable quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue decreased to 14.2% from 15.0% in the comparable quarter last year.

Net loss from continuing operations increased to $(1.9) million or $(0.09) per share, compared to $(1.8) million or $(0.08) in the comparable quarter last year.

Restaurant EBITDA was relatively unchanged at $1.1 million compared to $1.0 million for the comparable quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $(0.1) million compared to positive $0.1 million in the comparable quarter last year. The decline in quarterly Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the prior year including investment management revenue related to Hooters dividends, which did not recur in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Mike Pruitt, Chairman and CEO of Chanticleer, commented, "We made great progress in fiscal 2016 and our annual results demonstrate the efforts to build scale and drive efficiencies in our business over the past two years. We achieved our first year of EBITDA profitability, while establishing our regional brand strategy and laying the foundation to begin to accelerate growth.

"We have three Little Big Burger stores opening in the first four months of 2017 and are on track to open 8-12 new company and franchise stores by the end of this year. That's a significant change coming out of a year where we opened no new company stores as we shift our focus from internal integration projects to external growth and franchising initiatives."

Mr. Pruitt continued, "Given our increased emphasis on high returning assets and expanding our core brands, we are also committed to taking actions to strengthen our balance sheet and improve liquidity as we prepare to accelerate our growth in 2017."

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. prepares its condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses information regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant EBITDA, which differ from the term EBITDA as it is commonly used. In addition to adjusting net income (loss) from continuing operations to exclude taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes pre-opening and closing costs for our restaurants, non-cash expenses, transaction and severance related expenses, change in fair value of derivative liability and other income and expenses.

In addition, Restaurant EBITDA also excludes management fee income, franchise revenue and general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and restaurant EBITDA are not measures of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. However, adjusted EBITDA and restaurant EBITDA are used internally in planning and evaluating the company's operating performance and by the Company's creditors. Accordingly, management believes that disclosure of these metrics offers investors, bankers and other stakeholders an additional view of the company's operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the Company's financial results.

Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net loss or to net cash used in operating activities as a measure of operating results or of liquidity. It may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and it excludes financial information that some may consider important in evaluating the company's performance. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant EBITDA is included in the accompanying financial schedules.

For further information, please refer to Chanticleer's Quarterly Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC on or about March 29, 2017 available online at www.sec.gov.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings (HOTR), owns, operates and franchises fast casual and full service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh and Hooters.

For further information, please visit www.chanticleerholdings.com

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 268,575 $ 1,224,415 Accounts and other receivables 524,481 862,935 Inventories 539,550 569,545 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 461,074 568,251 Assets of discontinued operations, current - 593,430 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,793,680 3,818,576 Property and equipment, net 11,513,693 12,144,064 Goodwill 12,405,770 12,702,139 Intangible assets, net 6,530,243 6,776,936 Investments 800,000 800,000 Deposits and other assets 442,737 574,192 Assets of discontinued operations - 5,389,300 TOTAL ASSETS $ 33,486,123 $ 42,205,207 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,553,068 $ 4,740,131 Current maturities of long-term debt and notes payable, net of discount of of $0 and $171,868, respectively 6,171,649 5,383,003 Current maturities of convertible notes payable, net of debt discount of $0 and $914,724, respectively - 2,810,276 Current maturities of capital leases payable 18,449 39,303 Due to related parties 194,350 12,963 Deferred rent 173,775 683,793 Derivative liabilities - 1,231,608 Liabilities of discontinued operations, current - 1,279,955 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 12,111,291 16,181,032 Long-term debt, less current portion 287,445 1,098,641 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discount of $46,936 and $0, respectively 3,678,064 - Redeemable preferred stock: no par value, 19,050 and 0 issued and outstanding, respectively 257,175 - Capital leases payable, less current maturities - 15,969 Deferred rent 1,961,751 1,740,012 Liabilities of discontinued operations - 58,648 Deferred tax liabilities 1,485,554 1,353,771 TOTAL LIABILITIES 19,781,280 20,448,073 Commitments and contingencies Common stock subject to repurchase obligation, 562,900 shares issued and outstanding 349,000 - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: no par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 19,050 and 0 issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock: $0.0001 par value; authorized 45,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 21,394,247 and 21,337,247 shares, respectively 2,140 2,134 Additional paid in capital 55,924,269 55,365,597 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,155,658 ) (987,695 ) Accumulated deficit (42,206,325 ) (33,012,712 ) Total Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, Stockholder's Equity 12,564,426 21,367,324 Non-Controlling Interests 791,417 389,810 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 13,355,843 21,757,134 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 33,486,123 $ 42,205,207

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Revenue: Restaurant sales, net $ 9,571,879 $ 10,374,165 $ 40,640,159 $ 34,201,668 Gaming income, net 125,973 107,236 441,620 367,666 Management fee income 25,000 349,829 100,000 424,829 Franchise income 138,741 88,476 520,222 359,424 Total revenue 9,861,593 10,919,706 41,702,001 35,353,587 Expenses: Restaurant cost of sales 3,143,308 3,562,882 13,392,078 11,754,515 Restaurant operating expenses 5,501,259 5,873,416 22,641,951 19,677,617 Restaurant pre-opening and closing expenses 27,143 24,453 145,130 505,098 General and administrative expenses 1,400,207 1,634,716 5,801,033 6,798,642 Depreciation and amortization 602,882 724,140 2,341,697 1,697,514 Total expenses 10,674,799 11,819,607 44,321,889 40,433,386 Operating loss from continuing operations (813,206 ) (899,901 ) (2,619,888 ) (5,079,799 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense (642,463 ) (729,999 ) (2,347,019 ) (3,466,554 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - 35,453 1,231,608 868,592 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (315,923 ) Other income (expense) (424,660 ) 49,209 (412,272 ) 99,399 Total other (expense) income (1,067,123 ) (645,337 ) (1,527,683 ) (2,814,486 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (1,880,329 ) (1,545,238 ) (4,147,571 ) (7,894,285 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (60,596 ) (217,867 ) (198,463 ) (187,568 ) Loss from continuing operations (1,940,925 ) (1,763,105 ) (4,346,034 ) (8,081,853 ) Discontinued operations Loss from operation of discontinued operations, net of tax - (795,040 ) (1,304,627 ) (6,373,790 ) Loss on write down of net assets 113,907 - (3,762,253 ) - Consolidated net loss (1,827,018 ) (2,558,145 ) (9,412,914 ) (14,455,643 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest of continuing operations 21,805 4,162 75,417 (9,088 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest of discontinued operations - 148,386 260,925 2,328,206 Net loss attributable to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. $ (1,805,213 ) $ (2,405,597 ) $ (9,076,572 ) $ (12,136,525 ) Net loss attributable to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.: Loss from continuing operations $ (1,919,120 ) $ (1,758,943 ) $ (4,270,617 ) $ (8,090,941 ) Loss from discontinued operations 113,907 (646,654 ) (4,805,955 ) (4,045,584 ) Net loss attributable to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. $ (1,805,213 ) $ (2,405,597 ) $ (9,076,572 ) $ (12,136,525 ) - Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities, net of tax $ - $ (4,039 ) $ (24,501 ) $ (4,039 ) Reclassification of loss recognized in net loss, net of tax 223,743 - 223,743 - Foreign currency translation (131,613 ) (71,757 ) (271,452 ) (963,528 ) Total other comprehensive loss 92,130 (75,796 ) (72,210 ) (967,567 ) Comprehensive loss $ (1,713,083 ) $ (2,481,393 ) $ (9,148,782 ) $ (13,104,092 ) Net loss attributable to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. per common share, basic and diluted: Continuing operations attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.57 ) Discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 21,957,147 21,337,247 21,695,030 14,245,437

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,412,914 ) $ (14,455,643 ) Net loss from discontinued operations 5,066,880 6,373,790 Net loss from continuing operations (4,346,034 ) (8,081,853 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,341,697 1,697,514 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 315,923 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 514,522 Loss (gain) on sales of investments - 169,639 Common stock and warrants issued for services 24,510 279,362 Common stock and warrants issued for interest 349,000 - Amortization of debt discount 1,039,656 2,379,951 Amortization of warrants - 22,375 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (336,546 ) 96,261 Prepaid and other assets 113,633 (78,236 ) Inventory 33,217 6,016 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,540,463 (235,283 ) Change in amounts payable to related parties 194,350 (198,669 ) Derivative liabilities (1,231,608 ) (868,592 ) Deferred income taxes 131,783 94,527 Deferred rent (288,279 ) (300,259 ) Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (434,158 ) (4,186,802 ) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (75,000 ) (1,064,363 ) Net cash used in operating activities (509,158 ) (5,251,165 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,191,174 ) (1,798,221 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (72,215 ) (9,022,791 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 8,902 330,361 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (1,254,487 ) (10,490,651 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants - 14,921,903 Proceeds from sale of preferred stock 257,175 - Loan proceeds 275,000 2,813,074 Loan repayments (513,523 ) (891,529 ) Capital lease payments (40,636 ) (52,807 ) Contribution of non-controlling interest 823,671 - Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 801,687 16,790,641 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 6,118 (4,944 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash (955,840 ) 1,043,881 Cash, beginning of period 1,224,415 180,534 Cash, end of period $ 268,575 $ 1,224,415