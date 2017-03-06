Chanticleer Holdings To Open BGR The Burger Joint Location in Washington, D.C.

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : HOTR) ("Chanticleer," or the "Company"), owner and operator of multiple restaurant brands in the U.S. and abroad, today announced that its better burger concept, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right ("BGR"), has signed a lease and expects to open a new restaurant in Washington, D.C.

The restaurant will be operating out of the Monroe Street Market complex on 655 Michigan Ave, N.E., Washington, D.C., just minutes away from the Catholic University of America and Brookland-CUA Metro Station. Funding is provided by the Company's financial partner.

Mike Pruitt, CEO of Chanticleer Holdings, commented, "We are pleased to further expand our presence and provide our fast-casual services within the core Baltimore-Washington, D.C. area. The Burger Joint has grown to over 20 locations, and we look forward to better serving the area while increasing brand awareness."

Mr. Pruitt continued, "We also encourage individuals to visit the new BGR website, which now offers a dedicated page for each store location, providing users with the ability to view menu offerings and prices, as well as delivery services, local specials, and franchise opportunities."

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings (HOTR), owns, operates and franchises fast casual and full service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR: The Burger Joint, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh and Hooters.

