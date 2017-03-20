Chanticleer Holdings to Open Little Big Burger Location in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : HOTR) ("Chanticleer," or the "Company"), owner, operator and franchisor of multiple branded restaurants in the U.S. and abroad, today announced that it will open its first Little Big Burger ("LBB") in North Carolina at Prosperity Village Square in Charlotte. This new location, to be opened this spring, had previously been announced as an American Burger Company restaurant.

Funding is provided by Chanticleer's financial partner, and the commitment may include future LBB stores in Charlotte and surrounding areas. Prosperity Village Square is located in the Highland Creek area of northern Charlotte, and will have street and sidewalk interconnectivity with a 292 unit multifamily development being constructed adjacent to the shopping center.

Mike Pruitt, Chairman and CEO of Chanticleer Holdings, commented, "We are pleased to bring Little Big Burger to North Charlotte. Given our loyal customer base in the Pacific Northwest, we are excited to expand our iconic brand into a new market. Highland Creek is one of Charlotte's fastest growing areas, and we very much look forward to providing our unique dining experience to the community."

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings (HOTR), owns, operates and franchises fast casual and full service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR: The Burger Joint, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh and Hooters.

