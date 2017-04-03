Chantilly, VA Hotel Debuts Renovated Conference Space

Modern Style Meets Productivity in Updated Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles

CHANTILLY, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles introduces an energizing modern vibe to meetings and events with newly completed renovations at one of the largest Fairfax, VA meeting spaces.

Rooted in hospitality and outfitted with innovative technology, the Chantilly hotel near Dulles International Airport and Northern Virginia's Technology Corridor provides a collaborative, productive environment for modern meeting attendees who crave the history and culture of the Capital Region. The renovation, which began in 2016, has transformed two-thirds of an astounding 60,000 sq. ft. of function space.

"We've enhanced almost everything -- from the art on our walls to the lighting overhead. The sleek new design is matched with progressive technology to produce spaces that spark creativity," says Scott McClinton, general manager, Westfields Marriott.

From the moment attendees step through the stately entrance, it's evident that this is no ordinary destination. Stylish updates to the main lobby beckon guests to explore further -- to renovated event space that includes a distinctive lower and upper rotunda, three sizeable ballrooms, a second-floor promenade, and the West Lobby with doors that open onto a picturesque Sunset terrace. Two new small-group rooms with glass walls are situated near the ballrooms, providing ideal spots to collaborate, conduct an interview, make a quick call or prep for a speech.

Local Maryland firm Architectural Interiors of Annapolis selected blue, cream, silver and gold as the sophisticated palette for new carpeting, wall covering and furniture. Crystal chandeliers, wall sconces and significant works of art successfully marry the colonial and modern aesthetics.

Westfields Marriott's unique capabilities raise the bar for conferences, board meetings, product launches and other business events in Fairfax County. In 2016, the hotel installed a customizable 15- by 10-ft. media wall in the lower rotunda and created The Studio, a high-tech boardroom with a touch-screen table, adaptive colored lighting and surround-sound conference call audio.

About Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles

Collaboration doesn't just happen. It takes the right people coming together in the right place -- a place that inspires and energizes. So bring your best meeting or event ideas to the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles hotel. Located at 14750 Conference Center Drive in Chantilly, Virginia, on 26 lush acres, we welcome guests with our stunning entrance and private woodlands where groups can meet without distraction. Here you will find 336 relaxing guest rooms and 60,000 sq. ft. of the most flexible meeting space in Northern Virginia with exceptional service and enhanced catering. In addition, take a break from meetings and enjoy an array of wellness options on-site such as indoor and outdoor fitness choices, outstanding cuisine and smart televisions in every guest room. Whatever you imagine, our meeting experts will provide what it takes to achieve your vision. This is not just another conference center. This is a collaboration center, where inspiration is easy to come by. There's simply nothing like it in Northern Virginia.

