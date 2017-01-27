CHAR Technologies Ltd. Announces Shipment of SulfaCHAR to Chile and Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) -

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:YES) is pleased to announce that it completed its final shipment of SulfaCHAR for Sulfatech Chile SpA ("Sulfatech"), a key milestone in the development of a joint venture between the Corporation and Sulfatech.

The Corporation also announces that its Board of Directors has today approved the grant of 720,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation, which options are exercisable into common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.18 per common share in accordance with TSX Policy 4.4, subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The options have a term of five years and will expire on January 27, 2022. An aggregate of 220,000 of the options granted will vest with a consultant of the Corporation on, and are subject to, the successful completion of specific business development milestones.

About CHAR

The Corporation is in the business of producing a proprietary activated charcoal like material ("SulfaCHAR"), which can be used to removed hydrogen sulfide from various gas streams (focusing on methane-rich and odorous air). The SulfaCHAR, once used for the gas cleaning application, has further use as a sulfur-enriched biochar for agricultural purposes (saleable soil amendment product).

