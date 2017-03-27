Charles Antis Honored by Alzheimer's Orange County

Founder and CEO of Southern California Roofing Company Accepts Honor for Service and Partnership

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Charles Antis, founder and chief executive officer of Antis Roofing and Waterproofing, was recently named a Corporate Partner Honoree at the Alzheimer's Orange County (AOC) 19th annual fundraiser gala. Antis, a longtime philanthropist, was honored for his dedicated volunteer work and partnership with AOC.

"Charles's efforts on behalf of Alzheimer's Orange County know no bounds," said Jim McAleer, chief executive officer of Alzheimer's Orange County. "He and his company have repeatedly stepped up and offered man-power, supplies and financial support when we needed it. We appreciate everything he has done, so in terms of honoring an individual that makes an impact for AOC, Charles was our natural choice."

The Care Support Cure Gala, held on March 25 at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, helps fund the organization's no-cost care and support programs and services for the 84,000 Orange County residents affected by Alzheimer's disease, as well as accelerates local research to find treatments and prevention.

Antis Roofing's Longstanding Support of Alzheimer's Orange County

Antis Roofing and Waterproofing has participated with AOC in many ways since their initial collaboration in 2015. After the devastating loss of two grandparents to dementia in the last 10 years, Antis was motivated to partner with AOC and support their ongoing research to find a cure.

"We are proud to call ourselves a trusted ally of Alzheimer's Orange County and look forward to continually building on our partnership," said Antis. "This award is truly an honor for our entire company, as we all receive great fulfillment from donating our time and resources to helping this phenomenal organization -- one that's making a tangible, positive difference on behalf of those affected by Alzheimer's and dementia."

Antis Roofing gives annual grants to AOC through cash and in-kind donations, helping thousands of individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia access vital programs and services. In 2016 alone, Antis Roofing attended and supported the Alzheimer's Orange County Walk4ALZ, the annual golf tournament, the Women's Visionary Luncheon and the Red Shoe Society Fundraiser events. The company also donated many hours of labor, material and support for maintenance and leak repair on the Alzheimer's Orange County corporate office building and the Adult Day Care Service Center.

Additionally, the company made Alzheimer's Orange County the Platinum Partner in its 'Philanthropy Suite' at the Honda Center, allowing the organization to create and deepen relationships with potential donors, executives and community leaders.

Antis Roofing and Waterproofing is deeply committed to charity and social responsibility, working toward their mission to keep families happy, healthy, safe and dry with a roof over their heads. Antis donates hundreds of hours of time and offers financial support to non-profit partners every year.

For more information about Alzheimer's Orange County visit www.alzoc.org and to learn more about Antis Roofing and Waterproofing go to www.antisroofing.com.

About Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Founded in 1989, Antis Roofing and Waterproofing is a fully licensed, bonded and insured provider of roofing, waterproofing and decking services for homeowner's associations and multi-family residential communities in Southern California. Utilizing innovative technology, comprehensive photo-documentation systems and the industry's most experienced technicians, Antis has built its reputable brand on superior workmanship, honesty and transparency. With 80 employees, Antis has served Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties for more than 28 years. Antis is not only one of the most trusted names in the roofing industry, but also a respected leader in community philanthropy. For more information, visit www.antisroofing.com.

About Antis Foundation

Antis Foundation was founded in 2016 as the philanthropic entity of Antis Roofing and Waterproofing, deeply committed to charity and social responsibility from its inception. Antis Foundation was established with the mission to provide a safe shelter to keep families happy, healthy, and dry. To maximize its efforts and impact, the foundation gives back through roof maintenance, but also by supporting both local and national charitable organizations that contribute to the many demographics in the community. Antis Foundation is set up as a donor-advised fund with OneOC, a nonprofit organization committed to accelerating nonprofit success.

About Alzheimer's Orange County

Alzheimer's Orange County provides programs and services, free of charge, to Orange County residents with Alzheimer's and related dementia disorders, their families, caregivers, and the community. Alzheimer's Orange County began as an independent 501c3 nonprofit in 1982, became a chapter of a national association in 1984, and in December 2015, became an independent nonprofit again with all fundraising going toward care, support and research in Orange County, Calif. Alzheimer's is a devastating neurodegenerative illness that weakens the memory and other cognitive and emotional functions. For more information, call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-844-HELP-ALZ, or visit www.alzoc.org. Find Alzheimer's Orange County on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.