Charles-Armand Turpin Files Early Warning Report in Connection With a Subscription in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

GATINEAU, CANADA--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Les Placements Charles-Armand Turpin inc. ("Placement"), a corporation wholly owned by Fiducie Familiale Turpin ("Fiducie") who is controlled by Charles-Armand Turpin, announced today that the 702,000 common shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde") kept under escrow in connection with a private placement closed on December 22, 2016 has now been released. Placement has subscribed for an aggregate of 4,348,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Nouveau Monde at a price of $0.23 per Share and 4,348,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") for an aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,040 (the "Subscription"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of Nouveau Monde at a price of $0.35 until December 22, 2018. Charles-Armand Turpin controls Fiducie who in turn has control or direction over, directly or indirectly the securities held by Placement and 8056188 Canada Inc. ("8056188"), a current shareholder of Nouveau Monde (collectively, the "Group"). After giving effect to the Subscription, Charles-Armand Turpin will be considered as a significant shareholder within the meaning of Regulation 55-104 respecting Insider Reporting Requirements and Exemptions.

Prior to this acquisition, 8056188 held an aggregate of 4,252,500 common shares of the Nouveau Monde, 825,000 common share purchase warrants and 350,000 options. Following this acquisition, the Group will have control or direction over an aggregate of 8,600,500 common shares of Nouveau Monde, 5,173,000 common share purchase warrants and 350,000 options. After giving effect to the exercise of the 5,173,000 common share purchase warrants and 350,000 options (but before the exercise or conversion of any other securities exercisable or convertible into common shares of Nouveau Monde), the common shares, the common share purchase warrants and the options held by the Group represent, in the aggregate, 15.53 % of the currently-issued and outstanding common shares of Nouveau Monde.

Placement has acquired the Shares and the Warrants for investment purposes, and in accordance with applicable securities laws, Placement or the Group, as the case may be, may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional common shares of Nouveau Monde and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of Nouveau Monde in the open market or otherwise and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise, at any time and from time to time, and to engage in any hedging or similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Nouveau Monde and other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report filed in connection with the offering will be made available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).