Charles Bass, VP Channel Sales at Blue Medora, Recognized as 2017 CRN Channel Chief

GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - Blue Medora, a leading innovator in IT operational analytics (ITOA) for enterprise cloud and database management systems, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Charles Bass, VP of Channels, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

Bass was recognized for his work with Promark Technology, Blue Medora's major distribution partner in North America, to create a flexible price model that protected Promark's investments at solid margins, making it easier for partners and customers to implement integrated cloud infrastructure and application management. Bass oversees Blue Medora's channel program and expands business opportunities for the company's SaaS based platform SelectStar as well as with partners such as VMware, which resell Blue Medora's True Visibility Suite, to provide a centralized platform for monitoring applications and hybrid cloud infrastructure. He has over 25 years of sales, channel, marketing and business development experience in technology solutions.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

"Charles' expertise and passion for software innovation has helped Blue Medora expand adoption of IT operational analytics in multi-cloud database and DevOps environments around the world," said Chris Noordyke, chief revenue officer, Blue Medora. "He has played a big role in solidifying our relationships with partners and value-added distributors like Promark, and is a key reason why we've doubled our partner base in the last 12 months."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

