Charles-D'Auteuil community hall to be safer, more accessible and tailored to residents' needs

Government of Canada supports municipality of Sainte-Angele-de-Monnoir project

GRANBY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects such as this one by the municipality of Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all regions of the country.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, announced that the municipality of Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir (website in French only) has been granted $38,450 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to renovate the Charles-D'Auteuil community hall and upgrade its facilities.

Charles-D'Auteuil community hall has a maximum capacity of 150 people and houses recreational activities for Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir residents. Children go there for recreational and extracurricular activities, winter sports and day camp, while older people go for social activities. The region's non-profit organizations can also reserve the community hall at no cost for various occasions.

The funding awarded through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will help the municipality of Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir make the community hall safer and more accessible and functional with the installation of a new heating and air-conditioning system, flooring renovations and the refit of sanitary facilities.

Quotes

"Facilities like the Charles-D'Auteuil community hall in Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir are prime gathering places. Today, as it was 150 years ago, coming together to meet others is an important way of building strong communities. By investing in our communities, we are clearly showing that the federal government is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in Canada."

- Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting projects like this one by Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir, which mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are delighted about CED's support for this project. By modernizing our hall, the municipality will be able to continue providing a safe gathering place that is accessible to all residents."

- Michel Picotte, Mayor of Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev