Charles Industries Expands Fiber Distribution Hub (FDH) Offerings to Aid Universal Fiber-to-the-Home Deployment

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Charles Industries, Ltd., a leading provider of innovative enclosed solutions for communications service providers, has expanded its fiber distribution hub (FDH) lineup of indoor and outdoor solutions with many new form factors that increase providers' ability to deploy FDH in a variety of manners and environments. With the industry's broadest line of cabinet, pedestal and terminal FDH solutions, Charles is able to offer service providers scalable, economical FDH enclosures that are right-sized to their location within the provider's fiber network.

In the past, fiber networks mostly relied on large metal cabinet FDH that required placement on concrete pads or utility poles. As the network has evolved, so too have considerations for FDH placements. Municipal permitting restrictions, community aesthetics, and security considerations have necessitated smaller FDH footprints and new form factors from manufacturers. Charles Industries has worked closely with its customer partners to meet these requirements and develop a diverse line of FDH solutions optimized for many different deployment locations.

Charles Industries has created indoor FDH cabinets and terminals capable of serving as few as 32 subscribers to as many as 384 subscribers from a single enclosure. The CFBT-Hub™ metallic cabinet series offers four sizes (48, 96, 144 and 384 port bulkheads), while its new non-metallic CFIT-Flex™ compact hub series offers two sizes (32 and 64 port bulkheads). All models feature hinged fiber splice trays, cable management guides and bend controls, secure locking mechanisms, and other technician-friendly features. CFBT-Hubs and CFIT-Flex Hubs are rapidly-deployable solutions that may be wall mounted in equipment rooms or closets within the customer premises.

For outdoor FDH placements, Charles lineup includes CFFP™ Fiber Flexibility Pedestals, CFIT-Hub™ metallic cabinets, and CFIT-Flex™ Hub non-metallic terminals. CFFP buried distribution pedestals offer flexible placement opportunities in outside plant networks at a fraction of the cost of metallic pad mount FDH cabinets and are available in 72, 144, and 288 port sizes, with a patch and splice 96 port option also available. Their non-metallic, one-piece dome and expanded-capacity base design is flood, fire, rodent, corrosion and impact resistant. CFIT-Hub metal cabinets are available in 48 and 96 port bulkhead models that feature weatherproof, powder-coated welded aluminum construction, while non-metallic CFIT-Flex compact hubs are available in 32 and 64 port models, with all cabinet and terminal mountings being pole or wall mountable.

To assist service providers in determining which Charles FDH solution is optimal for a particular deployment, a Charles Fiber Distribution Hub Overview fact sheet is available for internet download at: http://www.charlesindustries.com/main/te_fdh_overview.html.

About Charles Industries, Ltd.

2017 marks Charles Industries' 49th year as a privately held, diversified manufacturing and technology company serving telecommunications, wireless, utility, broadband, marine and industrial markets. Founded in 1968, the company is ISO 9001:2000 and TL 9000 registered and headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, with five additional U.S.-based manufacturing centers. For further information, please visit www.charlesindustries.com or call (847) 806-6300.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/24/11G134004/Images/Fiber_Hubs_PR-0940df55d8a18b9f846d6b7c036a4f42.jpg