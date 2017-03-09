Charles Industries Expands Its CMPH Multi-Purpose Housing Series With Addition of High Capacity 8500 Series

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Charles Industries, Ltd., a leading provider of innovative enclosed solutions for communications service providers, has introduced a new series of copper and fiber splice enclosures that extends the offerings of the popular Charles Multi-Purpose Housing (CMPH) line to include a high capacity option. The new CMPH 8500 Series enclosure features 27,000 cubic inches of above-grade internal volume designed for storage of sealed fiber splice closures, large pair count (5,000 spliced pairs) copper splice locations, and cable slack storage.

The CMPH 8500 Series is an extension of the CMPH-Series of enclosures widely deployed across wireline and wireless service providers, cable television operators and utility companies' networks. A versatile enclosure designed to environmentally protect copper, fiber and other equipment typically deployed in the outside plant environments, the CMPH 8500 is designed for new provisioning installations as well as rehabilitation of existing access enclosures. The enclosure's superior structural strength, outstanding environmental protection and ease of installation combine to create a long-life housing that reduces operational expenses. As a copper splice or fiber splice enclosure, the CMPH 8500 offers an above-grade, dry, clean, easy-to-work-in option versus deploying a handhole.

The CMPH 8500 incorporates many technician-friendly features that make it a versatile performer in the outside plant. A lift-off two-piece dome enables 360º access to internal working areas and improves technician manageability by significantly lowering lifting weight. Dual 7/16" hex-head stainless steel threaded locks provide security while allowing access via a standard 216-tool or can wrench. Sturdy non-metallic (HDPE) construction offers superior dent resistance, corrosion protection and electric shock safety. The large base size provides ample room to bring in multiple cables and conduits for maximum placement flexibility.

Two configurations, one for copper applications and one for fiber optic cables, are available. Both configurations feature external dimensions of 55"Hx41"Wx28.5"D. Internally, the CMPH 8500 fiber configuration includes a main U-support bracket, two offset fiber brackets, a fiber cable storage hook and bond bar with ground lug. The CMPH 8500 copper configuration comes equipped with a main U-support bracket, six insulated and repositionable ladder bars, cable attachment bracket and bond bar with ground lug.

Charles CMPH family of non-metallic multi-purpose housings now includes five series of models for meeting the various needs of above-grade storage requirements in the outside plant. The various series are sized by their internal storage volume and include: 4500 Series with 7,400 cu. in. splice volume, 5500 Series with 10,500 cu. in splice volume, 7500 Series with 13,000 cu. in. splice volume, 8500 Series with 27,000 cu. in splice volume and 9500 Series with 30,500 cu. in. splice volume. More information on the CMPH line is available at http://www.charlesindustries.com/main/te_cmph.html.

About Charles Industries, Ltd.

2017 marks Charles Industries' 49th year as a privately held, diversified manufacturing and technology company serving telecommunications, wireless, utility, broadband, marine and industrial markets. Founded in 1968, the company is ISO 9001:2000 and TL 9000 registered and headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, with five additional U.S.-based manufacturing centers. For further information, please visit www.charlesindustries.com or call (847) 806-6300.

