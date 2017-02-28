Charles Industries' New Small Cell Concealment Shrouds Add Aesthetics to Municipal Radio Deployments

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Charles Industries, Ltd., a leading provider of innovative enclosed solutions for communications service providers, has introduced a new series of curved shrouds for concealing small cell equipment on light poles and utility poles. The SHRD60 Series joins Charles' shroud offerings and adds a new, aesthetically-pleasing curved profile design that meets many municipalities' requirements for size and aesthetics, especially in public right-of-ways.

As small cells continue to grow in number as a complement to existing macro sites, the need for a low-profile concealment solution for small cell / densification deployments has become apparent. Charles' new SHRD60 Series supports densification efforts in small cell networks with their ability to mount a wide variety of wireless and ancillary equipment, including radios, AC-to-DC power supplies, diplexers, combiners, splitters, fiber and power termination, and slack storage. Its attractive, curved metal design available in a variety of colors makes the SHRD60 an ideal solution to deployments where municipal requirements for small size and aesthetic considerations must be met.

The SHRD60 Concealment Shroud incorporates many features that bring form and function to small cell deployments. An integrated support spine allows for equipment to be installed and pre-wired at ground level, on-site or at a staging facility. Ample vents maintain thermal performance of radios and equipment without the need for active cooling. Cable raceways with tie-points route and secure cabling inside the shroud. A hinged door with wind latch provides technicians with easy service and maintenance access, with the added convenience of both left and right hinged door options. Lift points on the shroud are useful for installation on utility and light poles of various wood, steel, concrete and composite material constructions.

Two SHRD60 models are currently offered. A 46" high design supports low power radios and a 70" high design supports high power radios. All models are constructed of 1/8" aluminum for door and sides and 12 gauge steel for the integrated support spine. Surfaces are powder coat finished to withstand the elements and provide superior corrosion resistance.

"The look of the SHRD60 series is quickly becoming a favorite among our customers," stated Dominic Imbrogno, Senior Director of Active Electronic Enclosures and Wireless Product Solutions at Charles Industries. "Attention to detail in design has created a shroud that seamlessly blends with the curved shape of most utility and light poles. The SHRD60 Series is the perfect combination of form and function for small cell radio deployments, and customers have given it a very positive reception."

