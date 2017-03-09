Charlotte County Retains LA Consulting to Conduct a Maintenance & Operations Division Performance Review

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - LA Consulting, Inc. (LAC) was awarded a comprehensive performance review contract through a competitive process from Charlotte County, FL. Harry Lorick, P.E., PWLF, LA Consulting president, made the announcement.

The project consists of three phases, which include: conducting a comprehensive evaluation of current operations and providing practical recommendations for improvement for the Maintenance and Operations Division; assisting in drafting a request for proposals for the purchase of a new maintenance management system, based on identified needs; and implementing all of the project's final report recommendations for the Maintenance & Operations Division of the Public Works Department.

The implementation is planned and is expected to result in real improvement with more work being accomplished efficiently and effectively. Systems and related business processes will be established to better utilize resources, track work, document accomplishments, identify threats, and drive continuous improvement.

In addition to the maintenance and operational review, LAC was retained to also evaluate the potential of seven other County divisions/departments (Transportation Engineering, Solid Waste, Engineering, Parks, Facilities, Mosquito and Aquatic Weed Control and Capital Improvement Projects) in using the County's future selected computerized maintenance management system.

Charlotte County, located in southwest Florida, has 2,072 centerline roadway miles. The County is 858 square miles in area, with 680 square miles of land and 178 square miles of water.

In addition, Charlotte County employs a unique method of funding maintenance and operations. Through Section 125.01 of the Florida Statutes and Section 2.2 (H) of the Charlotte County Home Rule Charter, the County can establish long-term Municipal Service Benefit Units (MSBU) and Municipal Service Taxing Units (MSTU) that fund maintenance operations. There is a total of 54 Units with fifty being MSBUs and four being MSTUs.

LA Consulting, Inc., established in 1993, provides a wide variety of planning, systems and technology services applied to public agencies and municipalities with an emphasis on systems implementation and technical support for public works operations and maintenance. Services include public works evaluation and review; management and operations systems assistance; infrastructure planning; maintenance management training; and maintenance systems (maintenance, pavement, and facilities). The firm's corporate headquarters is in Manhattan Beach, CA, about 20 miles west of Los Angeles.