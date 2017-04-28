Charlottesville & Albemarle County Features Many Fun Festivals & Events in Late Spring

The Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival, Know Good Beer and Bourbon Festival, Festival of Cultures, Mother's Day festivities, and many more events all prepare to engage locals and visitors alike in late spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County features a wide array of fun festival and events during the late spring months. These festivals will celebrate a wide range of interests including hand-crafted artisan treasures, the exploration of cultures, craft beer and spirits, and events taking place at local orchards throughout the region. Here are some of the area festivals and events not to be missed during late spring.

Craft beer lovers will enjoy attending several beer-themed events in the Charlottesville area in May. The Starr Hill IPA JamBEERee will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Hangar Park at Starr Hill Brewery in Crozet. More than 25 Virginia brewers will be serving up a selection of 60+ IPA-style beers. There will also be live music, local food, games, and more, with proceeds from this event going to benefit Crozet Park. More details about this event can be found at www.jambeeree.com. One week later on May 13, the IX Art Park in downtown Charlottesville will be the location for the Know Good Beer and Bourbon Festival. This fun festival will feature high-quality beers made locally, regionally, and nationally -- in addition to bourbon. General admission tickets entitle visitors to unlimited 2 - 4 ounce samples of beer and ¼ - ½ ounce samples of bourbon. Local musicians and mobile food vendors will be on site. More information can be found at www.knowgoodbeer.com.

Many restaurants and businesses will be offering terrific deals and promotions to celebrate a memorable Mother's Day weekend in Charlottesville & Albemarle County. Special Mother's Day brunches will take place at Trump Winery, Barboursville Vineyards, Veritas Vineyards, Clifton Inn, and TJ's Tavern at the DoubleTree by Hilton. For more information about Mother's Day events and deals, go to www.visitcharlottesville.org and click on the calendar of events.

The Festival of Cultures, a celebration of the cultural and linguistic diversity of our local community, will take place on May 13. This Festival is a day of free, family-friendly fun with all-day entertainment options including music, dance, song, and storytelling. Enjoy hands-on cultural crafts activities, cultural exhibits, food, and artisan vendors at Lee Park in Downtown Charlottesville. More information about this festival can be found at www.festivalofcultures.org/.

The ever-popular Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival will return to Claudius Crozet Park on May 13 & 14 for another season of celebrating the area's fine artisans. More than 120 juried fine art and craft exhibitors will show and sell their handcrafted works in the soaring high-peaked tents and park pavilions at this family-friendly event. Live music can be enjoyed throughout the weekend, as well as great food from a variety of on-site vendors and beverages including Virginia wine, plus draft beer by the glass. For more information, visit www.crozetfestival.com.

Charlottesville & Albemarle County features plentiful live music opportunities at many different venues located throughout the region. Fridays After Five takes place each and every Friday afternoon through the summer months at the Sprint Pavilion located on the east end of the Downtown Mall. This concert series is family-friendly and free and makes for a great way to kick off the weekend. On Thursday evenings at Carter Mountain Orchard, visitors can enjoy the Thursday Evening Sunset Concert Series, complete with live music, great food, wine, and hard cider, plus breathtaking sunset views with the Blue Ridge Mountains as a backdrop. On May 23, James Monroe's Highland will host a live music event called "Tuesday Tunes." This concert series will take place on select Tuesday evenings through the summer at one of our nation's most historic homes. More information about these events can be found at www.visitcharlottesville.org.

About the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau (CACVB):

In addition to serving as the global resource for marketing the tourism assets of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia, through www.visitcharlottesville.org, the CACVB assists tour operators, meeting planners, reunions and other groups in planning visits to the destination. CACVB's mission is "to enhance the economic prosperity of City and County by promoting, selling and marketing the City of Charlottesville and County of Albemarle, as a destination, in pursuit of the meetings and tourism markets." CACVB operates the Downtown Visitor Center (610 E Main St) which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a second visitor center, the Albemarle Tourism and Adventure Center in downtown Crozet (5791 Three Notch'd Rd) at the historic train depot; it is open Wednesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Sunday Noon - 5:00 p.m. The CACVB also provides a touch-screen kiosk at Monticello's Thomas Jefferson Visitor Center. The official website of the CACVB is www.visitcharlottesville.org. In addition, the organization manages powerful social media channels; ExperienceCharlottesville on Facebook, @VisitCVille on Twitter, CVilleVA on Pinterest, and @CharlottesvilleVA on Instagram and Vimeo.