Charlottesville Named One of "17 places you must visit in 2017" by Expedia

The Charlottesville area also featured in Air Canada's in-flight magazine, Orbitz.com & on TravelChannel.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to announce that the trusted travel website Expedia has named Charlottesville one of the "17 places you must visit in 2017." Charlottesville, Virginia is in fact the very first destination mentioned in this list of U.S. destinations, which also includes Newport, RI, Boulder, CO, and Columbus, OH.

In this article, staff writer Chloe Mulliner explains the appeal of the destination as follows: "Charlottesville is a hip, sophisticated college town, filled with history and framed by the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains." She recommends staying at Oakhurst Inn, visiting Monticello, joining one of Cville Tours' experiences, and "washing down a plate of fresh oysters with some VA craft beer at Public Fish & Oyster's Raw Bar." The link to the complete feature can be found by clicking here.

Charlottesville & Albemarle County has gained much attention in the media over the last few months. EnRoute, Air Canada's in-flight magazine produced a story called "The 8 Top Restaurants and Vineyards in Albemarle County" in its November 2016 issue. This publication has a total readership of 1.5 million. Journalist Chris Johns recommends Keswick Hall, Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, The Alley Light, and The Barbeque Exchange, and suggests visiting during Cider Week Virginia. Orbitz.com has also recently featured the Charlottesville area in an article called "4 Overnight Adventures to Add to Your D.C. Vacation," which highlights the destination as a "Napa-inspired getaway," specifically mentioning the Monticello Wine Trail. Additionally, TravelChannel.com published in December 2016 "First Person: Charlottesville, Virginia - Plan a visit to this culturally rich city," a compelling article written by Jeff Stafford. The author highlights the Virginia Film Festival and writes "But there are plenty of other reasons to visit C'Ville (as some locals like to call it) during the fall -- nature hikes, historical sites, brewery and wine tours and a constantly expanding culinary scene that has attracted attention from the nation's top food critics are just a few of the attractions."

A complete list of media coverage of Charlottesville & Albemarle County as a travel destination can be found in the "Media" section at www.visitcharlottesville.org.

