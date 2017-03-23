Chartbeat expands partnership with Facebook's CrowdTangle to make social data more transparent and accessible to publishers

CrowdTangle and Chartbeat deepen their editorial analytics partnership and announce expanded availability to thousands of newsrooms around the world

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Chartbeat, the leading content intelligence platform for publishers, together with CrowdTangle, a Facebook-owned social analytics tool, today announced a global expansion of their Offsite Social analytics offering which will result in richer social metrics, broader global monitoring capabilities and increased accessibility for thousands of newsrooms around the world. This offering will benefit publishers at a time when understanding quality news is more important than ever.

Last year the Chartbeat Offsite Social offering was announced as a beta feature and made available to a limited number of customers who had both Chartbeat and CrowdTangle. With this announcement and thanks to the Facebook acquisition of CrowdTangle, Chartbeat has been able to make this product even more valuable and accessible to thousands more publishers and media companies around the world including the BBC, Refinery29, The Washington Post, and Fusion Media Group.

Under the expanded partnership, new attributes include:

Open to Chartbeat customers globally without the need for a CrowdTangle subscription

Expanded global Facebook monitoring, including increased coverage in EU and India

Twitter monitoring expanded from 1/3 of accounts to all verified accounts

Continued investment by Facebook in enabling transparency on metrics around quality news consumption

"In this time of uncertainty about the origin of news and how it's being distributed and consumed, it is critical that publishers and newsrooms everywhere have the data they need about quality news consumption," said Chartbeat CEO John Saroff.

Until now, content creators have been in the dark about the link between articles posted on their websites and related social activity offsite. Since Facebook accounts for 40% of global mobile referral traffic and 14% of desktop referrer traffic, it has become more and more critical for publishers to understand this link. Chartbeat's Offsite Social solution closes this gap by helping publishers understand and optimize content consumption on platforms like Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. It's currently used by major media companies around the world.

Through this expanded partnership, which has been made more robust due to investments from Facebook, Chartbeat customers will have the most comprehensive social media performance data available as well as broader global coverage and monitoring across platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Chartbeat is the first editorial analytics platform to have this deep integration with CrowdTangle.

"CrowdTangle and Chartbeat are two of the most trusted analytics tools in the newsroom, and combining our resources is just one more way we can help journalists, editors and social media editors understand the full value of their content in real time," said Brandon Silverman, CEO of CrowdTangle. "This is one of the few tools on the market that connect the dots between onsite and offsite content consumption for media companies around the globe, and we are excited about the impact this can have for newsrooms."

For more information on the offering, please contact Chartbeat at offsitesocial@chartbeat.com

ABOUT CHARTBEAT

Chartbeat, the content intelligence platform for publishers, believes that today's content creators need mission-critical insights -- in real time and across desktop, social and mobile platforms--to turn visitors into a loyal audience. That's why our software goes beyond clicks and pageviews so content creators can understand what, within their content, is keeping people engaged. Partnering with over 50,000 sites across 60+ countries, Chartbeat's software and front-line tools help the world's leading media companies understand, measure, and value the attention earned by their content.

ABOUT CROWDTANGLE

CrowdTangle, now owned by Facebook, makes it easy to keep track of what's happening on social media. Designed for a wide variety of uses in a newsroom, CrowdTangle is a simple way for publishers to discover content, benchmark themselves against competitors and identify influencers across some of the world's largest social networks. CrowdTangle currently serves hundreds of publishers and local news networks around the world, including The Washington Post, BuzzFeed, the BBC, Tronc, TEGNA and many more, and powers Facebook's dedicated tool for Journalists: Facebook Signal.