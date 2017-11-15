Chartwell Announces a Public Offering of $245 Million of Trust Units

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 15, 2017) -

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) ("Chartwell") announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets (collectively the "Underwriters") to issue to the public in Canada subject to regulatory approval, on a bought deal basis, 16,120,000 trust units ("Trust Units"), representing approximately $245 million of gross proceeds, at a price of $15.20 per Trust Unit (the "Financing").

Chartwell has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option exercisable at any time up to 30 days after closing of the offering, to acquire up to 1,612,000 additional Trust Units, representing approximately 10% of the Financing at the same offering price.

Chartwell intends to use approximately $202.7 million of the proceeds of the Financing, net of the underwriters' fee and expenses attributable thereto, to finance, in part, the $298.0 million purchase price for the acquisition of four retirement communities (the "Initial Portfolio") in the Greater Edmonton Area, Alberta and related closing costs of approximately $6.2 million. The remainder of the purchase price and closing costs will be funded by the assumption by Chartwell of approximately $101.4 million of existing mortgages on three properties of the Initial Portfolio with a weighted average term to maturity of 3.3 years and weighted average interest rate of approximately 4.0%. Completion of the acquisition of the Initial Portfolio is subject to customary closing conditions and third party consents. Details on the Initial Portfolio acquisition can be found in Chartwell's press release dated November 15, 2017 entitled "CHARTWELL AGREES TO ACQUIRE FIVE RETIREMENT RESIDENCES IN ALBERTA".

Chartwell intends to use the remaining net proceeds from the Financing, including the proceeds from the over-allotment option, if exercised by the Underwriters, to partially repay its secured revolving credit facility which has been drawn, in part, to continuously fund Chartwell's development pipeline, which currently comprises 1,152 suites in six projects under construction and two projects in pre-development.

Chartwell's pro forma ratio of consolidated indebtedness to aggregate adjusted assets as at September 30, 2017, after giving effect to the acquisition of the Initial Portfolio and the Financing (before any exercise of the over-allotment option), is estimated to be approximately 49.9%, or approximately 1.9 percentage points lower than this ratio as at September 30, 2017. The acquisition of the Initial Portfolio is expected to be accretive to Chartwell's Funds From Operations ("FFO") per unit, on a leverage neutral basis.

The Financing is being made pursuant to Chartwell's short form base shelf prospectus dated October 31, 2017. The terms of the Financing will be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with Canadian securities regulators. Closing of the Financing is subject to customary conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Financing is expected to close on or about November 24, 2017.

