Chartwell Fourth Quarter 2016 Results and Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX: CSH.UN) ("Chartwell") will issue its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 on the afternoon of February 23, 2017.

A conference call hosted by Brent Binions, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vlad Volodarski, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer and Karen Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer will be held Friday, February 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET.

About Chartwell:

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest owner and operator of seniors residences in Canada. Chartwell's aim is to capitalize on the strong demographic trends present in its markets to maximize the value of its existing portfolio of retirement residences, and prudently avail itself of opportunities to grow internally and through accretive acquisitions.